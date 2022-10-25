Bar on Koh Tao raided for offering laughing-gas balloons

A bar named DIZABAR on Koh Tao island in the southern province of Surat Thani was raided on Saturday night after police discovered the establishment was offering laughing-gas balloons to partygoers at 100 baht a pop. Officers also discovered the bar did not have an operating license.

Officers revealed that nitrous oxide is a popular new drug among partygoers in Thailand. A number of bars and entertainment venues offer gas to customers via a balloon. After inhaling the gas from the balloon a person becomes more relaxed, which makes them feel happier, and encourages laughter.

The bar’s 38 year old manager, Kriangkrai Sermpon, was arrested after the police found the evidence, including receipts for alcohol purchases, laughing-gas balloons, and a nitrous oxide cylinder.

The manager faces three charges:

Violating Section 24 of the Entertainment Venue Act by operating an entertainment venue without a license leads to a penalty of up to one year, a fine of up to 60,000 baht, or both.

Violating Sections 20 and 46 of the Liquor Act by selling liquor over a legal limited time leads to a fine of 50 baht and a license suspension for five years.

Violating Section 28 of the Pharmacy Professions Act by selling a drug (nitrous oxide gas) without permission leads to a penalty of up to three years, a fine of up to 30,000 baht, or both

The owner of the bar wasn’t mentioned in the police report.

Nitrous oxide gas has been known to have a fatal effect on its users. The gas was commonly used in the past in the medical profession, especially in the dental sector, before a local anaesthetic was introduced to the profession. The gas is used mostly in farming as a fertilizer and whipped cream making.

According to an MGR online report, the gas can cause hallucinations and cerebral hypoxia which leads to a heart attack.