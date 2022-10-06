9 Thais arrested in South Korea for smuggling drugs

Nine illegal Thai workers were arrested in South Korea yesterday after they smuggled drugs worth 264 million baht into the country.

The Korean news agency, Yonhap, reported that officers from Chungcheong Province, South Korea, held a press conference to announce the arrest details of the Thai drug smugglers.

The police revealed that they were arrested in the South Chungcheong Province and charged with violating the drug management act. The group’s 33 year old leader was sentenced to seven years and six months in jail. The other eight members were still awaiting their sentence.

Officers reported that the group had smuggled various types of drugs from Laos to South Korea from October last year right up to last month, September.

The drugs were hidden in the packages of collagen supplements.

The Korean police confiscated 1.3 kilogrammes from the remaining three kilogrammes of methamphetamine imported, 192 tablets of amphetamine, 21 grammes of cannabis, and two grammes of ecstasy.

The accused confessed that they sold the drugs to Thai people in the Nonsan and Cheongyang areas of South Chungcheong. They made contact with customers online and delivered the drugs personally and urged buyers to pay in cash.

Officers reported that 31 Thai people have been deported to Thailand in the past after arrests for using and smuggling drugs.

Win a 3-night beachfront stay at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket by taking a short Thaiger Survey HERE!