16 year old Thai may be jailed in alleged lèse-majesté case | Thaiger

Thailand
16 year old Thai may be jailed in alleged lèse-majesté case
A 16 year old Thai teenager may be jailed for alleged defamation against the Thai monarchy at a pro-democracy protest last Wednesday by wearing a crop-top with an anti-monarchy slogan written on his stomach. The teen is being charged under Thailand’s lèse-majesté law, informally called “Section 112”, the section that covers defaming, insulting or threatening members of the Thai royal family, in the criminal code. If convicted, he faces 3 to 15 years in jail.
The teen’s protest is a direct reference to existing photos which are extremely sensitive to the Thai monarchy. The boy should learn if he’ll be formally charged on Monday, when the courts may deny him bail.
While the 16 year old is likely the youngest protester held under lèse-majesté defamation law, the 112 law has been used as a blunt tool by Thai officials as a means of quashing unrest and protests. At least 71 protesters, including 7 key protest leaders, have been accused under these laws since July last yer. In January, a 60 year old woman was handed a record 87 year jail sentence for defamatory social media posts, but was cut in half after a guilty plea.
Thai protesters have been demanding the current government step down, a new election and constitutional change, since last year, but recent protests have gone further, calling for the repeal of the 112 law which protects the Thai monarchy from criticism. Until recently, a demand like this was unthinkable, and authorities have moved swiftly to dampen the defiance. Applying Thailand’s lèse-majesté laws appears to have been an effective deterrent so far, with protest attendance shrinking recently, though Wednesday’s rally attracted between 5,000 – 10,000 people.
SOURCE: VOA
Protests
At least 16 shot and killed by Myanmar military on Armed Forces Day
At least 16 people are dead after Myanmar’s military fired shots at protesters today despite it being Armed Forces Day. Despite widespread condemnation, the Burmese junta leader issued a statement that the military will “continue to protect its people and strive for democracy”. The protesters seemed to defy the military’s warnings that they could be shot in the head and back if they protested on the streets. The military followed through, however, on their warnings, prompting the spokesman Dr. Sasa for CRPH, an anti-junta group, to respond.
“Today is a day of shame for the armed forces. The military generals are celebrating Armed Forces Day after they just killed more than 300 innocent civilians.”
Senior General Min Aung Hlaing renewed his promise to hold elections, without giving an exact date, after presiding over a military parade in the capital Naypyitaw to mark Armed Forces Day.
“The army seeks to join hands with the entire nation to safeguard democracy,” the general said in a live broadcast on state television, adding that authorities also sought to protect the people and restore peace across the country. Violent acts that affect stability and security in order to make demands are inappropriate.”
But, in an ominous warning on Friday evening, state television said: “You should learn from the tragedy of earlier ugly deaths that you can be in danger of getting shot to the head and back”.
Now, Russia seems to have renewed its partnership with Myanmar as its deputy defence minister Alexander Fomin attended the parade in Naypyitaw, having met senior junta leaders the day before. Min Aung Hlaing also confirmed Russia’s stance.
“Russia is a true friend. There were no signs of other diplomats at an event that is usually attended by scores of officials from foreign nations.”
Ties between Russia and Myanmar have became tighter in recent years with Moscow providing training to thousands of soldiers, and selling arms to the military. China has also refrained from criticising the Myanmar military, as both countries’ support is important for the junta. Russia and China are permanent members of the UN Security Council and can block potential UN actions.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Protests
Bangkok police vow to press charges against activists from Wednesday rally
Bangkok’s deputy police chief, Piya Tavichai, says 11 activists who addressed participants at a rally at Ratchaprasong intersection on Wednesday will be charged. He says his officers have already identified 10 of the protest leaders and also plan to charge other participants who used loudspeakers or held up banners with insulting messages about the monarchy. Piya adds that any media outlet that broadcast such messages will also be prosecuted.
“Teams of police recorded pictures and voices and people will be summoned to acknowledge charges.”
According to the Bangkok Post, Sonthiya Sawasdee, adviser to the House Committee on law, justice and human rights, is calling for action to be taken against those who gave speeches and spoke offensively about the monarchy, as well as against a TV station that broadcast the speeches without censoring the content.
On Wednesday evening, thousands of protesters gathered at Ratchaprasong intersection in the capital, calling for Thailand’s lèse majesté law to be abolished, for those charged under the law and with other offences to be released, and for the resignation of PM Prayut Chan-o-cha.
One prominent leader from the pro-democracy Ratsadon group is urging more people to join the fight. Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul, aka, “Rung”, is currently being held at the Central Women’s prison. Her older sister posted a message to Panusaya’s Facebook page on her behalf, in which the activist acknowledges protester numbers are dwindling and calls for more support.
“The situation now isn’t good at all as we have been put in jail. More of our friends might be detained in prison if they are denied bail. If everyone isn’t coming out on the streets no matter whether it is fear or complacency that deters you, it could be someone close to you who will walk into prison (as a detained suspect) next time. Democracy will have to continue now and forever, although the people (protesters) may be gone (during this fight). If you miss us and want us to walk free from prison and don’t want anyone else to come in again, ask your parents and families to join hands and fight for us.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Protests
Protesters call for PM’s resignation, release of activists, abolition of lèse majesté law
Protesters gathered at the Ratchaprasong intersection in Bangkok last night, calling for the release of fellow activists and the resignation of the Thai PM. The anti-government activists assembled yesterday from around 5pm and listened to speakers blasting the PM and Thailand’s strict lèse majesté law. The protesters are calling for the law to be abolished, for those charged under the law to be released, and for PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to resign.
Yingcheep Atchanont from the non-profit organisation iLaw, addressed the crowd, telling them that abolishing the lèse majesté law, also known as section 112 of the Criminal Code, is a priority for Thai people. According to a Thai PBS World report, he says the existence of the law only serves to frustrate public prosecutors and the police.
According to Yingcheep, the lèse majesté law “doesn’t reflect Thai identity or Thai culture”, due to changes the 1976 junta that increased the penalties for anyone convicted under section 112. He claims police and prosecutors are reluctant to release anyone charged under the law, even though they know all suspects must be treated as innocent until proven guilty.
In his address to the crowd, Yingcheep said he hoped at least 1 judge would be brave enough to grant bail to those detained under the lèse majesté law. He then made a rallying cry for the abolition of section 112, which was echoed by the crowd chanting, “Abolish 112”.
Fellow activist Attapon Buapat, aka, “Khru Yai”, also addressed the crowd, reciting a long list of mistakes allegedly made by the PM since he seized power in the 2014 military coup. This was greeted with cries of, “down with dictatorship, long live the people”, as the crowd held their hands in the air in the symbolic 3-finger salute.
Meanwhile, the former Thai ambassador to Mozambique, Rat Chaleechan, was also in attendance at the rally and expressed surprise at how many people were there, given that people were given very short notice of the location for the gathering.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
