Chon Buri
Mountain B Pub’s real owner surrenders while police guard venue
The presumed real owner of the Mountain B Pub where a horrific fire with a death toll that has now hit 19 people has now turned himself in. Somyos Panprasong, now considered to be the actual owner of Mountain B Pub after his son Sia B surrendered to police in the wake of the fire, reported to the Phlu Ta Lung Police Station today and was placed under arrest.
The 55 year old man had a warrant issued by the Pattaya Court for his arrest yesterday after police gathered evidence that his son Sia B, who was released from prison on 300,00 baht bail, was running the club, but Somyos was a primary investor and the real owner of the illegally operating club that became a fiery deathtrap on August 5.
Somyos surrendered to the police in Sattahip district of Chon Buri at around 10 am, accompanied by his lawyer, and was immediately charged with causing deaths and injuries, recklessness, and opening and operating an entertainment venue illegally. Police are holding him and questioning and he initially denied the charges against him.
Police executed a search warrant at his house in Soi Thamwithaya 1 in tambon Sattahip earlier this morning, amid conflicting rumours that he either planned to turn himself in or potentially flee the country as social media chatter suggested. More than 10 officers from the Chon Buri Provincial Police went on that search warrant for the man that could possibly be a flight risk.
Meanwhile, its been 12 days since the blaze started in the soundproofing foam ceiling tiles of Mountain B Pub and quickly engulfed the roof of the club, killing 13 on the spot and six more who succumbed to their burn injuries in the hospital, including a 23 year old yesterday and a 17 year old two days before. Police are still stationed at the burned-out club, keeping a watchful eye on security as forensic investigations continue.
Officers have been standing guard at the site of the tragedy 24 hours a day, seven days a week since the incident, with three officers seen standing guard today. They are maintaining the integrity of the active investigation scene, making sure no one goes in or out or moves anything around inside, disturbing possible evidence or tampering with a crime scene.
An engineering team is still planning to come to do a thorough investigation of the venue before announcing the final cause of the deadly fire.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post & The Pattaya News
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Elephant calf stamped to death in central Thailand
Mountain B Pub’s real owner surrenders while police guard venue
Motorcycle rider killed in multi-vehicle pile-up near Bangkok
British International School, Phuket: Reflecting on 25 years of world-class education
Hong Kong man goes to Thailand to meet ‘lover’, gets trafficked to Myanmar
A monk dies in yet another day of Buddhist shame in Thailand
Electricity prices soar 18% to 4.72 baht per unit next month
Top 5 Boarding Schools in Thailand (2022)
Four national park officials indicted over Karen activist’s murder in western Thailand
100 Consecutive Days of food handouts to the homeless of Bangkok
Nearly 1,000 locals protest over fatal road in central Thailand
Landmines kill 1, injure 10 in Deep South of Thailand
CSD requeseted to take over Mountain B Pub fire investigation
Broke Bangkok can’t afford to finish underground cables project
UPDATE: Foreigner faces prison for parrotfishing in Thailand
Malaysia considers medical cannabis law shaped by Thai policy
Top 5 Boarding Schools in Thailand (2022)
Beachfront restaurants in Phuket to dine with a view (2022)
Impressive beachfront hotels to book in Phuket
Italian restaurants in Koh Samui for pasta, pizza, red sauce, and everything else
Best diving schools in Koh Samui for 2022
5 incredible beaches in Phuket to visit in 2022
Thailand introduces fine for not wearing seat belt in the back seat
UPDATE: Thailand introduces fine for not wearing seat belt in the back seat
Why you should visit a wellness retreat in Thailand
CCSA to give thumbs up to 4am licensing in Thailand next week
Govt take a trip to the shroom to help Thailand’s depressed
CCSA to consider extending Thailand tourist visa on arrival to 45 days
Thailand to consider Chinese engines for S26T Yuan submarine
Cannabis is illegal on Khao San Road, officials call for crackdown
Toad travels from Thailand to Wales in student’s suitcase
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best of2 hours ago
Top 5 Boarding Schools in Thailand (2022)
-
Hotels1 day ago
Impressive beachfront hotels to book in Phuket
-
Best of1 day ago
Best diving schools in Koh Samui for 2022
-
Best of1 day ago
5 incredible beaches in Phuket to visit in 2022
-
Guides1 day ago
Why you should visit a wellness retreat in Thailand
-
Drugs1 day ago
Govt take a trip to the shroom to help Thailand’s depressed
-
Bangkok1 day ago
Cannabis is illegal on Khao San Road, officials call for crackdown
-
Crime1 day ago
Speedo-wearing middle-aged joggers in Jomtien cause uproar