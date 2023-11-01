Sugar prices clampdown: Thai Government enforces caps amid production cost hike

Photo of Alex Morgan Alex Morgan34 mins ago
64 2 minutes read
Photo: sugar-asia.com

The Thai government resolved yesterday to regulate sugar prices to lessen the burden on the public. The Minister of Commerce, Phumtham Wechayachai, expressed confidence that the move will not cause controversy with Brazil.

Following the weekly cabinet session, Phumtham disclosed that the government had decided to set a limit on the ex-factory prices for granulated sugar at 19 baht per kilogram and refined sugar at 20 baht per kilogram, alongside stricter regulations on sugar exports. The new rules require exporters to obtain clearance from the ministry for any shipment exceeding a tonne of sugar.

This decision counters the announcement made by the Cane and Sugar Board last Friday, which had planned to increase ex-factory sugar prices by 4 baht per kilogram starting from October 28. This increase was attributed to the rising production costs due to the drought-induced hike in cane prices.

The board’s proposed increase would have been split into two parts: a 2-baht increase to cover the increased production costs and a 2-baht addition for the Cane and Sugar Fund, which would have inevitably led to increased retail prices.

Related news

Pricing Structure

As per the current pricing structure, the ex-factory price for granulated sugar is set at 19 baht per kilogram, while refined sugar is priced at 20 baht per kilogram. The retail prices are quoted at 24 baht per kilogram for granulated sugar and 25 baht per kilogram for refined sugar.

Phumtham dismissed the likelihood of a dispute with Brazil over the Thai government’s decision to categorise raw sugar as a controlled product, aimed at aiding domestic consumers. He explained that in the past, when global sugar prices were relatively low, Thailand used to sell sugar domestically at higher rates while exporting it at lower prices, leading Brazil to perceive this as a subsidy to Thai sugar exporters reported Bangkok Post.

However, with the current global market prices being significantly higher than domestic prices, Phumtham believes that Brazil is unlikely to raise an issue. He attributed the ministry’s decision to reinstate sugar as a controlled product to public complaints about a sudden four-baht increase in domestic sugar prices, which directly impacts consumers.

When asked about the impact of the sugar price surge by four baht, he mentioned that it had a substantial effect on several related industries. He added, “The current government policy is to cap the prices of some products to ease living expenses for the public,” reinforcing the government’s commitment to ensuring the welfare of its citizens.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.

Business NewsThailand News
Tags

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Photo of Alex Morgan

Alex Morgan

Alex is a 42-year-old former corporate executive and business consultant with a degree in business administration. Boasting over 15 years of experience working in various industries, including technology, finance, and marketing, Alex has acquired in-depth knowledge about business strategies, management principles, and market trends. In recent years, Alex has transitioned into writing business articles and providing expert commentary on business-related issues. Fluent in English and proficient in data analysis, Alex strives to deliver well-researched and insightful content to readers, combining practical experience with a keen analytical eye to offer valuable perspectives on the ever-evolving business landscape.