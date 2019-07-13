Entertainment venues in Phuket call for postponement in new excise tax | The Thaiger

Business
Entertainment venues in Phuket call for postponement in new excise tax
Entertainment venue operators in Patong, Phuket, are calling on the Excise Department to indefinitely postpone a proposed 11% levy on their businesses, saying the tourism business is bad enough already without any additional government tax grabs.
Entertainment and other businesses on the island have been reporting anecdotal drops in their business between 20-50% this low-season, compared to last year.
The call was made during a meeting on Thursday evening between Area 8 Excise Officials and the entertainment venue operators at the Baumanburi Hotel in Patong.
The Nation reports that Wasin Sitalarom, Phuket’s chief excise officer, and Suree Srisuk, director of the excise office of Area 8, briefed owners on the excise tax proposal.
The officials said the excise law, which was enacted in 1992, has a new provision that has been enforced since September 2017 that requires the Excise Department to levy excise tax on entertainment places at the rate of 11% per year on their revenue.
The officials say the owners of the entertainment places must register their businesses with the department and pay the excise taxes or face fines and additional interest of 7.5% per year.
But the operators of pubs and other entertainment venues argued that they are already paying taxes at the rate of 7% on their revenue. The meeting ended without any resolution. The officials will inform their department of the objections before answering the operators.
Entertainment venues around Thailand are mostly cash business so any attempt levies on income would be open to abuse.
SOURCE: The Nation
A major lawsuit has been filed by owners of JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa
A letter filed with the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) yesterday. A major spat between the owners of the JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa in Mai Khao and the parent management company Marriott International, Inc…
Minor International Public Company Limited (“MINT”) announces that it has, through its 100% subsidiary MI Squared Limited, initiated legal action in Thailand against Marriott International, Inc. and its Thai subsidiary Luxury Hotels & Resorts (Thailand) Ltd. (together, “Marriott”), claiming wrongful acts committed by Marriott in the course of its management of the JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa, which is owned by MINT.
MINT has made a claim against Marriott in the initial amount of THB 570,605,134 (Five Hundred Seventy Million Six Hundred and Five Thousand One Hundred Thirty-Four Baht). In its claim, MINT highlights a number of acts which it believes constitute breaches of Thai law by Marriott. MINT’s claim has been accepted by the Thai court and is now in process.
The initial claim amount is less than 5% of shareholder’s equity of MINT as of March 31, 2019. Hence, it would not have any impact on the operation of MINT’s business.
Thailand’s Central Bank start twiddling the currency knobs to curb baht speculators
The Thai Central Bank says it is taking steps to ease the impact of speculative currency trading which has contributed to strengthening the baht. They say they’re ready to use additional measures if speculative trading continues to persist.
The Bangkok Post reports the Central Bank reduced the outstanding balance of non-resident baht accounts (NRBA) and non-resident baht accounts for securities to 200 million baht per non-resident, from 300 million baht, effective July 22.
“For accounts with outstanding balances at the end of the day higher than 200 million baht per non-resident, financial institutions are required to tell owners to comply with the changes before that date.”
The Central Bank also says they will enhance the reporting requirements for non-residents’ holdings of debt securities issued in Thailand where the names of end beneficiaries shall be reported for all non-residents’ holdings of Thai debt securities. This measure will help enhance the BOT’s surveillance of non-residents’ investment behaviours and will come into effect as of the July 2019 reporting period.
Local economists admit that most of the upward pressure on the Thai Baht is due to inward currency speculation with Thailand being seen as a ‘short term’ currency haven.
The BOT will continue to closely monitor the Thai baht movements as well as non-resident behaviours, and stand ready to use additional measures if undesirable speculative behaviours persist.
Meanwhile, the Commerce Ministry under the new government faces tough challenges as Thai exports are expected to drop due to the ongoing US-China trade war and it is becoming a struggle to maintain the price of agricultural products due to an oversupply.
In the first five months of this year, Thai exports dropped by 3 per cent compared to the same period last year, contracting in value by more than US$4 billion (Bt122.5 billion). Thailand’s economic institutions have started predicting that Thai exports will drop by around 1 per cent in 2019, compared to last year’s 6.9 per cent year-on-year growth.
Avani Hotels and Resorts re-brands two resorts in Krabi
PHOTO: Klong Dao Beach, Krabi, home for one of the new ‘Avani’ brand hotels
Two new hotels are on the way for Krabi under the Avani Hotels & Resorts brand.
Avani Hotels & Resorts have signed up two new resort hotels in Krabi, marking the brand’s continued growth in Thailand. The existing resorts will undergo renovations to bring the properties in line with Avani standards which offer guests “buzzy social spaces and stylish guest rooms”.
The two hotels will be fully rebranded as Avani+ Koh Lanta Krabi Resort, set to launch by the middle of next year, and Avani Ao Nang Cliff Krabi Resort, which will open its doors under the new branding later this year in time for the forthcoming high season.
“We are extremely excited to include Krabi in our portfolio as the Avani brand expands further through such agreements with trusted partners within Thailand,” said Javier Pardo, Vice President of Operations for Avani Hotels & Resorts.
Avani+ Koh Lanta Krabi Resort will boast 83 rooms nestled within wooded parklands, offering sea views from its gentle hills with direct access to a secluded white sand beach adjacent to the renowned Klong Dao Beach. The island is just 70 km south of Krabi International Airport and can be accessed via a 15 minute ferry crossing from the mainland.
Avani Ao Nang Cliff Krabi Resort will overlook the popular Ao Nang Beach with vistas of the nearby limestone cliffs and sea views punctuated by spectacular islands on the horizon. The 178 key property will feature contemporary design, new dining experience and an AvaniSPA relaxation facility.
Located just 35 minutes from the Krabi International Airport, guests can easily escape to the popular Ao Nang or Railay beach as well as the outlying islands while staying at the resort.
The newly rebranded resorts will bring the total number of Avani properties in Thailand to nine after Avani Sukhumvit Bangkok, set to open in July 2019.
SOURCE: Travel Daily News
