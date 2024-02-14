Charlton Media Group acquires Singapore’s Brand TD and expands into travel and tourism

(Left to right) Tim Charlton and Gary Marshall | PHOTO: Brand TD

Charlton Media Group, a leading name in business information, has officially announced its expansion into the travel and tourism sector. This strategic move comes with the acquisition of Brand TD from the reputable online news platform Travel Daily Media, known for its extensive coverage of the travel industry in Asia and beyond.

Charlton Media Group, a leading provider of business information, with operations across Hong Kong, Singapore, and the Philippines, is renowned for its comprehensive coverage in various sectors through its flagship publications. These include the Singapore Business Review, Hong Kong Business, and others focusing on banking, power, healthcare, and insurance. This acquisition marks Charlton Media Group’s ambitious entry into the travel sector, aiming to leverage the growing market.

The acquisition is set to create a robust platform for awards, exhibitions, and media, enriching the travel industry with diverse news and insights. Tim Charlton, the company’s founder and CEO, highlighted the move as a step towards broadening their content and event offerings, emphasizing the enhanced value for industry professionals and advertisers.

Shared vision for the future

Gary Marshall, the founder and CEO of Brand TD, expressed enthusiasm for the future, anticipating greater value and visibility for customers through the extended network. The integration promises a unified approach to serving the travel industry’s media and advertising needs on a global scale.

Expressing excitement about the acquisition, Tim Charlton, founder and CEO of Charlton Media Group said…

“We are delighted to welcome the niche, travel focused outstanding company into our fold, as we expand our horizons. This aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering high-quality Awards & Event programs and a wide range of quality content for industry professionals. The integration of Brand TD by Travel Daily Media into Charlton Media Group’s vast network will provide an unparalleled platform for advertisers and industry partners to engage with their target audience.”

to add to this, Gary Marshall, founder and CEO of Brand TD by Travel Daily Media said…

“This is an incredible opportunity for Brand TD by Travel Daily Media, and I am very excited to see the brand fly into the future. Going forward, with the expanded connections and news networks, we look towards offering customers, even more value and visibility.”

Benefitting from each other

With this acquisition, Gary Marshall, alongside Chris Head as the General Manager, and the existing team will maintain operational leadership to guide Brand TD towards continued growth and success. This ensures that the operational expertise and vision that have been critical to Brand TD’s achievements remain intact, while also benefiting from Charlton Media Group’s extensive network and resources.

Press Release