Connect with us

Money

Rich rewards offered for info on currency counterfeiters

image

Published

 on 

image

With large numbers of counterfeit banknotes now circulating in Thailand, especially in the north of the country, the Digital Economy and Society Ministry Saturday announced a rewards system for those canny enough to spot the fakes and turn them in.

If you come up with information on counterfeit banknotes, you can expect to be rewarded with up to 100,000 baht (US$2,500).

The ministry’s centre for combatting fake news said if you find any questionable banknotes and can provide information on where and from whom they came, you should present yourself at a nearby police station or Bank of Thailand office, where you stand chance of being richly rewarded, but not too richly.

The Finance Ministry is offering a maximum 100,000 baht (or 30 per cent of the value of counterfeit money confiscated), if suspects are apprehended and convicted. Police officers working counterfeiting cases are also eligible for rewards.

To make things easier for amateur sleuths, the Bank of Thailand has issued some simple tips to help us identify forgeries.

The three methods may help you tell genuine banknotes from fakes – look, feel and tilt.

Look – HM the King’s portrait watermark and the translucent denomination can be clearly observed on both sides when viewing the note against light.

WetermarkS17

The watermark should be clearly visible from both sides.

Feel – The paper is made from cotton fibre which makes it tough and durable. The thickness of each denomination is different. Notes are printed using the Intaglio process which results in raised print and clearly defined images. Raised prints can be easily felt around the royal emblem and the denomination in words and numerals.

Tilt – Arabic numerals are hidden the elaborate pattern at the lower left corner of every banknote. These latent numbers can be seen when the note is viewed from the lower left corner towards the middle part of the note.

Rich rewards offered for info on currency counterfeiters | News by Thaiger

Rich rewards offered for info on currency counterfeiters | News by Thaiger

The reward will come in two payments. The first half can be claimed when the prosecutor makes a prosecution order. The other half will be forthcoming only when the court issues a guilty verdict, so good luck with that.

An application for a reward can be sent to the treasury department or any provincial governor’s office within 90 days of the prosecution of offenders.

 

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

image

Follow Thaiger by email:

image
Money22 seconds ago

Rich rewards offered for info on currency counterfeiters
image
Election41 mins ago

Is Prayut quiet due to humbleness or unpopularity?
image
World2 hours ago

Musk’s Twitter: hate speech spikes, execs sacked, Trump happy
image
Sponsored1 day ago

Best land plots and villas with gorgeous sea views in Kamala, Phuket
image
image
World2 hours ago

Turkey raises terrorism red flags over nordic NATO apps
image
Chon Buri4 hours ago

Stealing from the Red Cross – How low can Thailand’s corrupt officials go?
image
Politics4 hours ago

“Where is Nancy?” Man attacks US Speaker Pelosi’s husband with hammer
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
image
Thailand5 hours ago

Puffing Israeli passenger puts Bangkok flight at risk
image
Events5 hours ago

This weekend: Thailand Comic Con 2022 in Bangkok
image
Environment5 hours ago

Hornbills fly again over Lampang Chae Son
image
Politics6 hours ago

Palang Pracharath Party could be dissolved, ex-acting PM banned
image
Thailand6 hours ago

Thailand’s First Food Rescue App “Yindii” | Thaiger Podcast Ep.10
image
Press Room8 hours ago

World-Class Medical Hub for Regenerative Cellular Therapy Centre in Bangkok, Thailand
image
Bangkok Travel23 hours ago

Content creators should not miss all included at GUMP Ari.
image
Thailand23 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Thailand will officially enter winter tomorrow
image
Thailand1 day ago

Thai policeman & govt official arrested for selling personal info to scam call centre
image
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
image
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
image
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
image
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
image
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending