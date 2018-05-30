It was the first crack of thunder that shook the house, which beckoned me out of bed this morning at 4am. No worries the alarm was set for 5am.

If I sit around waiting for the perfect conditions and feelings I’ll just be left sitting and waiting. It’s so easy to blame our decisions on our circumstances.

With just over two weeks to go before Laguna Phuket Marathon it was our last Long Run for MJ and myself. MJ asked me two months ago to run with her and help her celebrate her 60th birthday in style. It truly is an honour to be able to share these amazing experiences with some truly amazing human beings.

At 5am MJ sent me a message ”I’m running on the treadmill at the gym instead …. it’s too nasty out there for me.”

The rain was pounding, the wind was howling and it was by all accounts still “night time”.

MJ always says to me that Laguna Phuket Marathon will be easy for me.

What’s Easy? I still have to put one foot in front of the other. Life and the Race Course do not respect past results. All those Ironman Finishers T-shirts stuffed in my closet don’t mean a damn thing. What ever made you think you could hack your results and rest on your laurels?

Radical Honesty – I didn’t want to get my butt out of the house and tick off today’s training miles in the rain. I hate squishy socks; which is funny because anyone who has ever raced an Ironman will attest that squishy socks are par for the course.

I can still get high off my own supply – my little voice told me I could get the run in later this afternoon. My next best thought was that I could jump on the trainer and log a ride instead.

“Come on Dude you have Ride 4 Kids to train for as well.”

Always looking for that quick fix and cheap solution. Amazing what we will let ourselves get away with when we have such noble intentions protecting our flank. It wasn’t the sheer joy of running or the perceived health benefits that got my butt out the door. What are you willing to do even when you don’t feel like doing it?

It was discipline…. a ferocious commitment to the value I place on Myself and the Process.

The inherent wisdom that the more and more I wait for the right feelings the less and less I’m going to get done in my life. For the first 30 mins of the run I was still replaying all the reasons why I shouldn’t be out in the rain running. The solitude on the road doesn’t make for the best running partner at times.

This is one of the most important secrets: DOUBT is a necessary ingredient for faith. You need to go through the “bad patches” to garner a little more trust and faith in yourself and the process.

I’m going to let you in on a HUGE secret…

There is no FINISH line or Happy Ever After.

Happiness is a moment to moment choice and this so called “negativity” is a gift.

Funny how even after all the whinging to get out the door, all the rain pelting me in the face and the squishy socks it was an EPIC run up and over to Kata this morning. Your Garmin and heart rate monitor will tell you your: biology, physiology, speed, location and distance. These cute little gadgets won’t tell you one thing; Who You Are!

To all the runners who braved the conditions and had the squishy socks to get in their training for Laguna Phuket Marathon this week…. WELL DONE and Looking forward to June 10.

My Predicament is Myself.

- Darren Scherbain