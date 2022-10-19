Connect with us

Japan

Engaged – Japanese driver reverses into ancient privvy

Published

 on 

The front page of Tuesday’s UK Guardian features the sad story of Japan’s oldest toilet. A member of the Kyoto Heritage Preservation Association mistakenly reversed his car into the building’s 500-year-old bog door.

The man damaged the communal toilet inside the Tofukuji temple in Kyoto when he crashed through the doors in reverse, ending up several metres inside the inconvenient restroom. He immediately called the police after the incident on Monday morning. No one else was inside the Zen Buddhist temple (or toilet) at the time of the accident, and the driver was unhurt.

The “tosu” was built during the Muromachi period about 500 years ago, for use by trainee monks, according to the public broadcaster NHK. Its 2-metre double door and interior pillars were badly damaged. The conveniences were still in use as recently as the start of the Meiji era (1868-1912).

Engaged - Japanese driver reverses into ancient privvy | News by Thaiger

The car – a 20-year-old Toyota WiLL Vi – can be seen inside the building surrounded by what is left of the wooden doors.

Fortunately for the hapless driver, who had been visiting the ancient capital on business, experts say the damage can be repaired.

Toshio Ishikawa, director of the temple’s research institute, said he was “stunned” by the extent of the damage, but relieved that no one had been injured. “We’d like to restore it before the autumn foliage season, but it will probably take until the new year [to repair it],” he told the Kyoto Shimbun.

While the building is usually closed to visitors, the rows of toilets can be viewed through gaps in the building’s exterior.

Engaged - Japanese driver reverses into ancient privvy | News by Thaiger

The toilets – little more than circular holes cut into blocks of stone – are a far cry from the modern-day Japanese toilets that continue to fascinate foreign visitors.

While they did not feature bidet or drying functions, the temple’s toilets were at least located in a convenient place for monks who spent many hours trying to achieve Zen enlightenment – right next to the meditation hall.

Tofukuji Temple | Travel Japan (Japan National Tourism Organization)

Tofukuji Temple, Kyoto

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand1 min ago

New species of crab discovered in mountains of southern Thailand
Thailand20 mins ago

A rogue official arrested for issuing ID cards to migrants
Food Scene26 mins ago

If you can’t stand the heat, don’t ask for a refund
Sponsored4 hours ago

Best land plots and villas with gorgeous sea views in Kamala, Phuket
World37 mins ago

Israel reportedly scared Australia might recognise Palestinian state
Guides1 hour ago

Best places to watch Muay Thai Fights in Bangkok
China1 hour ago

Xi Jinping’s recipe for success – more of the same
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand2 hours ago

Chon Buri locals not hooked on agency’s naked fishing
Chon Buri2 hours ago

Mountain B victims demand investigation of state officials
Thailand2 hours ago

Elderly monk starts barefoot journey around Thailand to raise money for hospital
Phuket2 hours ago

Urgent: Phuket Flood Relief, calling for donations!
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Resistant and contagious BQ.1 sub-variant hits Thailand
North East3 hours ago

Locals search for missing crocs in northeast Thailand
Japan3 hours ago

Engaged – Japanese driver reverses into ancient privvy
Thailand3 hours ago

5 captives brainwashed by transwoman’s cult, 15 more victims file complaints
Pattaya4 hours ago

Lottery winner drinks himself to death in Pattaya
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending