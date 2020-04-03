Summer storm warning for 55 of Thailand’s 76 provinces | The Thaiger

Today Thailand’s Meteorological Department warned people in 55 northern, north-eastern, central and eastern provinces to prepare for possible “strong winds and hail from summer storms”, that are expected through until Sunday. This time of the year is also know as the bridging season between the annual dry and wet seasons. Weather can be unsettled in parts of thailand during this time.

According to the forecast, the storms are due to the convergence of southerly and south-easterly winds, driven by the cold front over Vietnam, Laos and the South China Sea, and the increasingly warm weather over northern Thailand.

Summer storms, some severe, could affect the following provinces from today…

Nan

Phrae

Uttradit

Tak

Kamphaeng Phet

Sukhothai

Phitsanuloke

Phichit

Phetchabun

Loei

Nong Bua Lamphu

Nong KhaiBung Karn

Udon Thani

Sakhon Nakhon

Nakhon Phanom

Chaiyaphum

Khon Kaen

Kalasin

Muk Dahan

Maha Sarakham Roi-et

Yasothon Amnat Charoen

Nakhon Ratchasima

Buri Ram

Surin

Si Sa Ket

Ubon Ratchathani

Nakhon Sawan

Lop Buri

Saraburi

Ayutthaya

Bangkok

Nakhon Nayok

Prachin Buri

Sa Kaew

Chachoengsao

Chon Buri

Rayong

Chanthaburi

On Saturday and Sunday, the storms are forecast in:

Chiang Mai

Lamphun

Lampang

Phayao

Phrae

Uttradit

Sukhothai

Tak

Kamphaeng Phet

Phitsanuloke

Phichit

Phetchabun

Roi-et

Loei

Nong Bua Lamphu

Nong Khai

Bung Karn

Udon Thani

Sakhon Nakhon

Nakhon Phanom

Muk Dahan

Chaiyaphum

Kalasin

Khon Kaen

Maha Sarakham

Roi-et

Yasothon

Amnat Charoen

Nakhon Ratchasima

Buri Ram

Surin

Si Sa Ket

Ubon Ratchathani

Uthai Thani

Nakhon Sawan

Lop Buri

Chainat

Ang Thong

Sing Buri

Saraburi

Ayutthaya

Bangkok

Nakhon Nayok

Prachin Buri

Sa Kaeo

Chachoengsao

Chon Buri

Rayong

Chanthaburi

Trat

The weather department says people should beware of severe weather and keep off unsecured buildings and wilderness areas. Farmers should beware of crop damage. Ships at sea should proceed with caution and watch the forecast in their area..

SOURCE: Thai PBS World