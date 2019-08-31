‘Podul’ batters Phrae as it weakens across northern Thailand | The Thaiger

Chiang Mai
‘Podul’ batters Phrae as it weakens across northern Thailand
by Kanyasorn Thintip, Nisanart Kangwanwong – The Nation
As former tropical storm “Podul” continued to weaken yesterday as it plodded westward across north -central Thailand, the Sun Men district in the northern province of Phrae was battered yesterday morning, with toppled trees and power poles, and roofs blown off houses.
Provincial governor Pongrat Piromrat called an urgent meeting of all district chiefs to aid residents who were affected. He also warned of the potential of severe weather conditions until Sunday, and to plan an effective evacuation for riverside residents if necessary.
Sung Men’s tambon Nam Cham saw roofs blow off several houses, and trees fall down, pulling down five power poles along with them and resulting in an early morning blackout in Nam Cham and its adjacent tambon Pong Pa Lai. Meanwhile, Ban Phra Luang (Moo 5) in tambon Phra Luang saw a large teak tree fall and block a local road.
Officials at Nakhon Chiang Mai Municipality diverted 30% of about 300,000 cubic metres of water at the old city moat into the Ping River to absorb some of Podul’s rainfall, according to the municipality’s public works division head Wisakha Panyachauy.
Workers were dispatched to dredge drainage pipes and clear away water hyacinths, while official were on an around-the-clock watch for flooding especially of the at-risk roads of Sri Ping Muang, Chang Klan and Suthep (near Ton Payom Market).
SOURCE: The Nation
Chiang Mai
Canadian man found dead, with throat cut, in northern Thailand
A 60 year old Canadian man has been found with his throat slashed at a Chiang Mai guesthouse. The man’s body was discovered by the housekeeper, who alerted the police.
The man, who has been named as Kevin Thomas, had been staying at the property in Suthep district for several months. It’s not yet known if the cut to his throat was self-inflicted, but police have found no signs of struggle or of a robbery.
The Canadian’s body has been sent for a postmortem examination and the investigation into the cause of death is ongoing.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Chiang Mai
Burmese drug smuggler shot in northern Thailand shootout
PHOTOS: Manager Online
A Burmese drug suspect has been killed in a shootout with Thai police and soldiers while attempting to ship drugs across the border into Chiang Mai’s Mae Ai district early today.
The man was believed to be a fighter with the Shan ethnic group in Myanmar and a part of a group of 30 drug smugglers.
A joint force of 30 policemen and soldiers staked out a forest near Ban San Ton Du in Tambon Tha Don at 2am this morning. They spotted about 30 men in green uniforms carrying a bag each and walking through the forest to two pickup trucks waiting at the end of dirt road near the forest. They were all armed with military-style assault rifles.
Authorities waited for the suspects to load the bags into the back of the two pickups before emerging from hiding, shouting to the men to surrender and lay down arms. Rather than laying down they responded by opening fire instead.
A gunfight ensued for about 20 minutes before the suspects fled into the forest to cross back over the Burmese border. Police then checked the spot where they found the body of a suspect who had been shot twice in the chest. Another unit managed to arrest another suspect in green military uniform. The suspect was unable to speak Thai.
Authorities also found and seized about 9.8 million methamphetamine pills inside 50 fertiliser bags in the back of the two pickups.
SOURCE: The Nation | Manager Online
Chiang Mai
British man stuck in Thailand, facing jail for defending himself
A British man, beaten up by a gang of Thai “thugs”, is facing jail after throwing punches in self-defence. 38 year old Luke Thornton was kicked and punched in the face and repeatedly knocked out in the assault. He was visiting his wife Sayforn Phetkajang in the village of Pai, north west of Chiang Mai.
At the time reports in Thai media say he was sitting in the road with a few friends when three men pulled up on motorbikes and started revving their engines. Luke then pulled his friends away, at which point the Thai men allegedly unleashed a savage assault on Luke.
Three Thai men have now been arrested, aged between 23 and 25. They claim the British man shouldn’t have interfered in a fight between “grown Thai men”.
“So he needed to be taught a lesson.” Read The Thaiger report about the attack HERE.
Luke’s wife told reporters that he had raised his hands in a wai to appeal for his life but says he was kicked and beaten unconscious and left for dead as the gang fled the scene.
“They had wooden sticks with nails pointing out. They were screaming they were going to kill me. I couldn’t believe what I was hearing. They punched me in the face and the back; they kicked my legs and smashed my face with their sticks”.
“I lost consciousness and then when I woke up again, they knocked me out with a kick to the head. This happened two or three times. At one point they picked me up and dragged me across the road, my face scraping along.”
One of the attackers eventually asked: “Where will he put his body?”
Luke was taken to Chiang Mai Ram Hospital with a fractured skull, fractured eye socket and other facial injuries. Over the following two weeks, he underwent facial reconstruction surgery and operations on his fractured skull and broken finger, with medical bills running to £7,500 (about 280,000 Thai baht).
He suffered a smashed eye socket and a smashed nose, with his left eyeball replaced by a piece of silicon and eventually re-inserted. The three men in question have been arrested but Luke now faces a trial for “fighting”.
Luke now faces six months of proceedings, along with jail time or a £10,000 (about 375,000 Thai baht) fine.
“I’ve been told I will have to sit in the dock with the three men who attacked me at my next court date in September. I am so scared they will have me killed. I have PTSD from that night, and I can’t stop replaying it in my head.”
Luke’s passport has been confiscated by Thai authorities and he is unable to return home to see his children.
Luke’s family and friends have set up a fundraising page to cover court costs and medical bills, which can be viewed HERE.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times | Thai Rath | dailystar.co.uk
