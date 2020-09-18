image
Connect with us

Weather

Heavy rain across the country this weekend – local forecasts

The Thaiger

Published 

3 hours ago

 on 

Heavy rain across the country this weekend &#8211; local forecasts | The Thaiger
    • follow us in feedly

Heavy rain is expected across much of Thailand over the next few days, mostly as a result of the intensity of a tropical storm crossing into Vietnam today, ‘Noul’, from the South China Sea. The low pressure cell will help intensify the effects of the south west monsoon too. But the remnants of the storm won’t “slam” into Northern Thailand as one news site claimed – rather it will be a lot of rain and increased winds. The storm is expected to cross into Thailand around the Mukdahan province some time early tomorrow,

Around the country, Saturday will be the worst with rains easing during Sunday. Thailand north east ‘Isaan’ provinces will be the worst affected as they are in the direct track of the storm as it crosses Vietnam, into Laos, and then crossing Thailand’s borders in the upper north east in the early hours of tomorrow morning.

Whilst tropical storm ‘Noul’ has been packing winds from 80 – 120 kilometres per hour as it reaches the central Vietnam coast areas, including popular tourist locations like Da Nang and Hoi An, the storm will continue to dissipate as it moves inland. The storm has been tracking across the South China Sea this week, gathering strength, in a west northwesterly direction.

Residents in the coastal town of Hoi An report that it rained continuously last night, with strong winds, and that they expect widespread flooding to be reported during the day.

The forecast for heavy rain in Bangkok will probably dampen some of the enthusiasm for tomorrow’s anti-government rally to be held in and around the Thammasat University Tha Prachan campus.

Here are the forecasts for Saturday and Sunday around the country…

Bangkok

Heavy rain across the country this weekend - local forecasts | News by The Thaiger

Phuket

Heavy rain across the country this weekend - local forecasts | News by The Thaiger

Chiang Mai

Heavy rain across the country this weekend - local forecasts | News by The Thaiger

Pattaya

Heavy rain across the country this weekend - local forecasts | News by The Thaiger

Khon Kaen

Heavy rain across the country this weekend - local forecasts | News by The Thaiger

Koh Samui

Heavy rain across the country this weekend - local forecasts | News by The Thaiger

Read more about Thailand’s annual monsoons HERE.

SOURCE: weather.com

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in North East Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Protests

Thai PM uses Covid fears to persuade protesters to postpone Saturday rally

The Thaiger

Published

3 hours ago

on

September 18, 2020

By

Thai PM uses Covid fears to persuade protesters to postpone Saturday rally | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Will Langston

The Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is rolling out his biggest weapon, fear, to try and persuade anti-government protesters to postpone tomorrow’s rally at the Thammasat University Tha Prachan campus. He asked them to consider putting off their plans to hold the rally at least “until the Covid-19 outbreak is over”. In a televised address, he asked Thais to unite in ending the Covid-19 crisis “before focusing on political issues”. PM Prayut has not mentioned ‘Covid’ as an issue before the other student rallies. The rally has been planned for this Saturday with student and anti-government groups demanding amendments to the 2017 […]

Continue Reading

Bangkok

Bangkok motorbike taxi driver rescues 2 year old from ledge

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

20 hours ago

on

September 17, 2020

By

Bangkok motorbike taxi driver rescues 2 year old from ledge | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Thairath

A 2 year old girl who managed to get out of her fourth storey room and onto a ledge was helped by a motorbike taxi driver who was parked below the Bangkok building. The motorbike taxi driver, known as a ‘win’ driver, was just playing on his phone, waiting for a customer when he heard someone crying. He looked up to see the crying child high up on a ledge of a building in southwest Bangkok’s Bang Khun Thian district. The driver, 45 year old Somjit, ran into the building, went through a vacant room, and knocked down a door. A […]

Continue Reading

Crime

Woman arrested after attacking a passenger who ‘stole’ her van seat

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

21 hours ago

on

September 17, 2020

By

Woman arrested after attacking a passenger who &#8216;stole&#8217; her van seat | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Kapook

Who doesn’t want a good seat when riding in a public van? But sometimes people get stuck a bad seat. One woman got so mad at a person for “stealing” her seat, that she attacked her. She’s been arrested and faces charges for causing bodily injury. On the van ride from Future Park Rangsit to Victory Monument in Bangkok, the woman yelled at another woman for allegedly taking her seat, saying “You have bad behavior” and cursed at her. When the van stopped at the destination, the chased after the other woman, yelling. She then started attacking the woman by […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending