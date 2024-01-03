Fatal accident in Ayutthaya as tyre burst leads to van crash

Picture courtesy of Neawna

A tragic incident struck a passenger van when one of its tyres unexpectedly burst, leading to the vehicle colliding with a tree. This unfortunate event resulted in one fatality and several injuries.

The accident transpired at 5am today on Rojana Road, en route to Ayutthaya, near both a school and a PTT petrol station. The van had been commissioned by a group of workers who were returning to Bangkok from Nakhon Phanom.

The van, a white Toyota with Bangkok plates, was found wedged against a roadside tree. The front of the vehicle was heavily damaged with debris scattered across the road.

One female passenger seated at the front was found dead, while 15 other passengers sustained injuries. They were all rushed to Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Hospital.

Preliminary examination of the accident site suggested that the van lost control after hitting the road’s curb, collided with a traffic sign, and then crashed into a tree. The van’s rear left tyre appeared to have exploded. Luggage and sacks of rice were found inside and outside the van, reported KhaoSod.

Locals who rushed to the scene after hearing the loud bang recounted that several passengers were injured, with some flung out of the van. One of the injured passengers, Namfon, revealed that the group of 16 had hired the van from Nakhon Phanom and were heading to Bangkok after the new year’s break.

Follow us on :













The accident occurred just as they were about to drop off one passenger in Ayutthaya. Everyone was asleep when the tyre burst, leading the van to crash into the tree. The impact caused passengers to be thrown about inside the van, with some ejected from the vehicle.

Police officers are investigating the accident scene and questioning the van driver and injured passengers to determine the cause of the accident and take the necessary legal action.