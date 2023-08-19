Thai MP has beef with beef restaurant that calls him scum

A Thai MP was shocked when his beef delivery order was address to "Scum." (via Thailand Posts English)

In an unusual incident, a Member of Parliament found himself on the receiving end of a vulgar slur. The slur was scribed on a delivery package from a renowned beef restaurant, which was ordered by the MP himself, creating a whirlwind of controversy.

Piyarat Chongthep, the offended MP in question, represents the Phra Khanong Bangna area of Bangkok. He is a member of the Movement Forward Party (MFP) and was shocked when he received his food delivery order yesterday.

MP Piyarat took to his personal Facebook Page to describe the unsettling incident and the slur scrawled on his beef order.

“We’re implicated! A few days ago, I fancied the meal I ordered from a renowned beef restaurant. As an MP, however, I have become increasingly conscientious about what I consume and where I go. I no longer have meals ordered through food apps for myself, fearing that using my name might provoke some.”

But that day, as he described, was an exception. Piyarat craved to taste the much-talked-about beef meal himself. Having his assistant place the order, the MP awaited the delivery, excited to eat some beef and not expecting any personal attacks.

“And then the beef I ordered was delivered, complete with the cover’s label. Instead of the name specified in the system, the label instead read … ‘Scum'”

The MP assures that he did not order under the name “Scum” but was shocked to find the replacement name on the package label. The details on the food delivery application were clear, but he was taken aback to find the crude word scribbled instead.

In the aftermath, Piyarat obtained confirmation from the restaurant about the system error, yet he received no apology. The beef restaurant insisted the scum substitution on the MP’s order was merely some kind of system error.

But the lack of remorse has stirred controversy among politicians and amusement among the public. MP Piyarat did make a valid point over whether an order of beef labelled “Scum” is even safe for consumption and not tainted by a disdainful cook or delivery driver.

“I wonder how we could dare eat this?”