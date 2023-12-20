Topgolf Megacity presents exclusive New Year’s Eve celebrations with unmatched festivities and exclusive package

PHOTO: New Year's Eve celebration at Topgolf Megacity

Topgolf Megacity, the ultimate destination for Play, Food, and Fun, invites you to usher in 2024 with a bang. This year, Topgolf Megacity has prepared a range of festivities, sumptuous feasts, and non-stop entertainment through their New Year’s Eve package. Not just limited to adults, there will be a special Daytime Activation designed specifically for kids and teens. Plus, you have an opportunity to win incredible prizes!

Whether you’re planning a lively party with friends, a romantic evening with your loved one, or a fun-filled family gathering, Topgolf is set to make your New Year’s celebrations special.

A New Year’s Eve bash you won’t forget

Send off 2023 in style at Topgolf Megacity with their New Year’s Eve Package. Designed to suit every party-goer’s preference and budget, Topgolf Megacity offers two options. The first is a bay-only package, starting at 1,200 THB per person. But if you want to take your celebration game up a notch, you can opt for the bay package that includes a delectable food buffet, starting at 2,900 THB*. The buffet offers a variety of dishes, including Salad Bars, Hot Snacks, Mains, and Thai delicacies. Exclusive items such as de Claire oysters, cold cut selections, and grilled pork chop are also part of the special New Year’s Eve Menu.

From 8:00 pm to 1:00 am, you can immerse yourself in five hours of continuous entertainment and the countdown night celebration. Enjoy a lively atmosphere with energetic tunes, electrifying live music performances, and exclusive access to various attractions. The night culminates with a stunning fireworks display and a DJ playing the latest tracks, creating a memorable experience.

Moreover, Topgolf Megacity has a mega prize lucky draw worth a staggering 500,000 THB lined up, not to mention the golden ball prizes waiting for lucky winners!

Delight in exquisite buffet and scenic views at Pink Giraffe Rooftop Bar

Want a different experience? Head to Topgolf Megacity’s rooftop bar, Pink Giraffe, where you can relax and indulge in mouth-watering culinary delights with breathtaking views of Topgolf’s illuminated outfield. You’ll get to treat yourself (and your loved ones) to an exquisite buffet featuring a fusion of Cali-Japanese dishes. The menu includes a vibrant Salad Bar, tempting Hot Snacks, and an array of diverse Sushi options that guarantee to delight your palate. And don’t forget to save room for dessert! Pink Giraffe has also prepared an irresistible selection that adds the perfect sweet finale to your dining experience. And as the clock strikes midnight, you’ll enjoy an exclusive view of the fireworks.

But Pink Giraffe isn’t just about delectable feasts and breathtaking views, it’s also about creating lasting memories with those you hold dear. Whether it’s a serene evening with your special someone or a heartwarming gathering with family and friends, Pink Giraffe’s exquisite buffet and stunning views are perfect for a relaxed and memorable celebration.

Daytime Activation: Family fun at its finest

If you’re seeking a family-friendly celebration, Topgolf Megacity’s daytime activation is the perfect choice. Offering a variety of fun activities designed to entertain every member of the family, it’s the perfect way to kick off the celebrations.

Teenagers will have a thrilling time with a variety of gameplay options including Nintendo, F1 Racing simulators, and pool tables. In addition, younger kids are not left out. They can immerse themselves in the Kids Zone featuring balloon artists and other engaging activities. This wide range of entertainment lineup ensures that everyone has a blast throughout the day.

Located next to Mega Bangna, Topgolf Megacity promises unforgettable New Year’s celebrations, from daytime family fun to a serene evening to a vibrant celebration filled with music, games, and fireworks.

For booking inquiries and more information, visit www.topgolfthailand.com or email onestopservice@topgolfthailand.com. Stay connected with Topgolf Thailand on Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates.

*Terms and conditions apply.

