Drugs
Narcotics Control Board announce recent drug busts, heroin and cocaine sent by mail
In Thailand’s ongoing crackdown on transnational drug trafficking, police seized heroin hidden in a photo frame in a package destined for Australia, and in a separate case, seized cocaine hidden in mascara tubes from a package sent to Thailand from Costa Rica.
In the first drug seizure, 470 grams of heroin were hidden in a photo frame in a package from Surat Thani that was destined for Australia, according to Office of the Narcotics Control Board secretary-general, Wichai Chaimongkol. The parcel was searched at a shipping company in the coastal province Samut Sakhon, southwest of Bangkok.
As part of the Justice Ministry’s move to work with foreign agencies to investigate transnational drug trafficking with routes in Thailand, Wichai said he shared the shipping address with Australian police for further action.
In the other recent bust, 390 grams of cocaine hidden in mascara tubes in a package sent to Pathum Thani from Costa Rica. Officials searched the package at a local postal service company. Police investigated and later arrested 27 year old Nuchanart Leela at her home in the province for allegedly being hired to receive the package.
Officers also arrested 41 year old Ejimadu Uchechukwu Benjamin, from Nigeria, for allegedly hiring Nuchanart to accept the drugs. Police searched his condominium in Bangkok and found 79 grams of cocaine.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand News Today | AoT warns about tourist exuberance, easing of restrictions | June 22
CCSA: Bars to stay closed for now, drunk customers risk the spread of Covid-19
Woman dies after jumping from Phra Khanong BTS station in Bangkok
Phuket Sandbox July 1st
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!
263 covid cases linked to canned seafood factory in Songkhla
Narcotics Control Board announce recent drug busts, heroin and cocaine sent by mail
3 Cambodian activists arrested for plotting against the government/insulting the king after documenting waste run-off
Chiang Mai eases restrictions, alcohol now allowed at restaurants
Angry ex allegedly sets motorcycle on fire in school parking garage
6 arrested in Cambodia for allegedly trafficking people into Thailand
Tuesday Covid Update: 4,059 new cases; provincial totals
Power outages coming to Kathu
Samut Sakhon governor calls for more vaccine doses after order was cut
Fruit buyer arrested for allegedly using counterfeit certificates to export durian
Airports of Thailand president says tourism won’t pick back up until October
Mobile sterilisation/vaccination truck helps Pattaya’s cats and dogs
Thai Airways rehabilitation plan accepted by Bankruptcy Court
Tar balls spreading along Phuket’s west coast beaches
Location-tracking wristbands and punishments for escapees: Phuket gets ready to welcome vaccinated tourists
Health Department warns: Avoid Covid-19, don’t have sex
PM Prayut announces Thailand will fully reopen within 120 days
TAT asked to make changes to Phuket sandbox before submitting for final approval
CCSA: 120 day reopening will proceed with conditions
Bangkok restrictions lifted on 8 categories, including swimming
PM Prayut asks everyone to work together towards reopening
List: China has over 50% of all foreign-owned condos in Thailand
“We’ll do better on vaccines, there’s loads more on the way” – Anutin
Sandbox latest, CCSA says all regions reopening must reach 70% local vaccination
Top 6 Online Forums in Thailand
142 new Covid infections in Chon Buri, clusters in market workers and close contacts
Rain giving phallus cracks under the elements
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Environment2 days ago
Tar balls spreading along Phuket’s west coast beaches
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
CCSA: 120 day reopening will proceed with conditions
- Expats4 days ago
List: China has over 50% of all foreign-owned condos in Thailand
- Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok restrictions lifted on 8 categories, including swimming
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
PM Prayut asks everyone to work together towards reopening
- Thailand3 days ago
Sandbox latest, CCSA says all regions reopening must reach 70% local vaccination
- Politics3 days ago
Amendment to reform Constitution rejected by Parliament
- Koh Samui2 days ago
Reopening guidelines for Phuket and Samui