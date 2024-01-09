Thai chicken vendor faces 12 years in jail for impersonating lawyer

Photo via Thai News Agency

A Thai grilled chicken vendor faces 12 years in jail after he was arrested in October of 2022 for impersonating a lawyer. Incredibly, he even won several cases in court.

The fake lawyer, Pornthep Kachainphak, advertised his legal services on social media for a number of years. He posted pictures of himself in a lawyer’s outfit on social media, claimed to have a law firm, and boasted that he had won several cases.

His fake identity came to light after he defrauded a client of 40,000 baht in the northern province of Kamphaeng Phet in October 2022. Although the client had paid him a legal fee, her case made no progress. Frustrated by the lack of development, she pressured Pornthep to advance the case, prompting him to send her the verdict document.

Upon inspection, the victim discovered that the document was fraudulent. She reported the matter to the police, resulting in Pornthep’s arrest within a month. Pornthep’s actual identity was that of a grilled chicken shop owner, and he had not completed his education in the legal field or at the bar.

His arrest sent shockwaves throughout the legal community in Thailand, as Pornthep was able to appear in court and even secure victories for his clients. According to PPTV HD, Pornthep acquired legal knowledge while working at a law firm.

With numerous lawyer friends and a trustworthy personality, many people believed that Pornthep was a genuine lawyer. If he had not deceived his client, he might have been able to sustain his scam for an extended period. Even his family and lawyer friends were taken in by his false narrative.

According to the Lawyers Council of Thailand under the Royal Patronage, a fake lawyer who appeared in court with a fake lawyer’s card would be sentenced to three months in jail for every person present in court. A fake lawyer who frequently appeared in court could face more than 1,000 years in prison.

In this case, Pornthep was charged with violating the Lawyers Act by illegally practising law, making a fake lawyer’s card, using a fake lawyer’s card, using fake electronic documents, misleading the public into believing he was a lawyer, and insulting the power of the court.

The Kampaeng Phet Provincial Office of the Attorney General officially sentenced Pornthep today, January 9. Pornthep confessed to his crime and the sentence was reduced from 24 years to 12 years.

