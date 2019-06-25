Surachate won’t be returning to Royal Thai Police | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Crime

Surachate won’t be returning to Royal Thai Police

1 min ago

Surachate won't be returning to Royal Thai Police

Thailand’s deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwon has dissed rumours that former Immigration chief Surachate Hakparn is poised for a return to the Royal Thai Police.

Over the weekend Thai media reported that the former high-profile policeman and eventual Immigration Chief, was set for a sensational return and was about to be appointed to a senior position with the police force.

But the deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan told reporters yesterday that “Big Joke” will “not be returning to the police and that his career in the police force is over”.

And that, apparently, is THAT!

In April, Surachate was abruptly side-lined from his post as immigration chief and transferred to an inactive post at the RTP HQ in Bangkok and later a civilian role as a ‘special adviser’ within the PMs Office.

At this stage there has still been no further details from either the RTP or Surachate about what led to his demotion and removal from his high-profile post. Surachate was smithed on the weekend in Thailand’s south with a contingent of police giving rise to the rumour that he may be set for a return to Thai crime-fighting.



Three suspects arrested with over 500 kilograms of kratom in Kathu, Phuket

21 hours ago

June 24, 2019

Three suspects arrested with over 500 kilograms of kratom in Kathu, Phuket

Police have arrested three suspects with a total of 502 kilograms of kratom in Kathu, central Phuket.

Border Patrol police have arrested three suspects – 34 year old Nattee Sukan, 20 year old Nattawut Lakhin and 18 year old Nantawan Kuna – at a rented room in Kathu.

Police seized 502 kilograms of kratom leaves. They were taken to the Kathu Police Station to face charges possessing illegal Category 5 Drugs with intent to sell.

They told police that they were hired by an un-named woman to deliver kratom to her customers.

Three suspects arrested with over 500 kilograms of kratom in Kathu, Phuket

73 Burmese and 4 ethnic Rohingya intercepted on their way to Malaysia

3 days ago

June 22, 2019

73 Burmese and 4 ethnic Rohingya intercepted on their way to Malaysia

PHOTO: Thai PBS

Two passenger vans have been intercepted by police along the Asian Highway in Surat Thani, southern Thailand. There were 42 illegal Burmese migrant workers travelling in the two vans. The vans were transferring the migrants, including three women, from the Prachuap Khiri Khan border crossing to Yala in Thailand’s deep south on the border of Malaysia.

The two drivers were arrested on suspicion of being involved in a human trafficking network. Under questioning, they’ve admitted that they were offered 25,000 baht including a 10,000 baht advance. Police have also questioned the passengers to find out if they were part of a larger human trafficking network.

Two days earlier (Wednesday) police and anti-human trafficking officials apprehended 31 illegal Burmese migrant workers and four ethnic Rohingya in an oil palm plantation in the southern province of Songkhla.

Police report the 35 illegal Burmese migrant workers, including 14 women, were preparing to leave their shelters to cross the border into Malaysia, with the help of human traffickers.

A Burmese man, who police say was responsible for the group, was taken into custody. Police allege the group had paid a human trafficking gang to take them to Malaysia in the hope of getting work or refugee status.

BKK taxi driver arrested after scamming British tourist with ‘turbo-charged’ meter

4 days ago

June 21, 2019

BKK taxi driver arrested after scamming British tourist with 'turbo-charged' meter

PHOTO: 77kaoded

Tourist Police have arrested a Bangkok taxi driver who charged a British tourist nearly 4,000 baht for a trip from Suvarnabhumi Airport to Khao San Road in Bangkok. Mr Loakes was taking the taxi from Suvarnabhumi Airport on June 19, a journey of about 34 kilometres.

James Alexander Loakes made a formal complaint to the Tourist Police that he believed he had been ripped off. When officers checked the taxi, it had a modified meter had been ‘turbo charged’ to overcharge passengers.

77kaoded report that the driver faces a fine of 7,000 baht and will have his license suspended for three months. Mr. Loakes contacted the Tourist Police hotline to report the extortionate taxi fee. Officers contacted the taxi company and arrested the taxi driver after discovering the tampered meter.

If you want to complain to the Tourist Police contact 1155.

SOURCE: 77kaoded

