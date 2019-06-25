Surachate won’t be returning to Royal Thai Police | The Thaiger

Thailand’s deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwon has dissed rumours that former Immigration chief Surachate Hakparn is poised for a return to the Royal Thai Police.

Over the weekend Thai media reported that the former high-profile policeman and eventual Immigration Chief, was set for a sensational return and was about to be appointed to a senior position with the police force.

But the deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan told reporters yesterday that “Big Joke” will “not be returning to the police and that his career in the police force is over”.

And that, apparently, is THAT!

In April, Surachate was abruptly side-lined from his post as immigration chief and transferred to an inactive post at the RTP HQ in Bangkok and later a civilian role as a ‘special adviser’ within the PMs Office.

At this stage there has still been no further details from either the RTP or Surachate about what led to his demotion and removal from his high-profile post. Surachate was smithed on the weekend in Thailand’s south with a contingent of police giving rise to the rumour that he may be set for a return to Thai crime-fighting.





