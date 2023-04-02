Phang Nga arsonist unashamed after burning down floating restaurant

Arsonist burned down Phang Nga floating restaurant, photo by The Phuket Express.

A shameless arsonist showed no compassion after destroying a floating restaurant in Phang Nga on Friday. Takua Thung Police arrived at the restaurant located on a canal in Baan Chong Nuea in Kalai sub-district of Takua Thung district and found it engulfed in flames, with the suspect, 31 year old Wanat Looklek, watching it burn. Wanat admitted to police that he poured gasoline on the restaurant before setting it on fire. He said he stayed to watch it burn, and claimed that he didn’t care if he got caught.

Wanat told police and The Phuket Express that he had burned down the restaurant for fun, and no other reason. He said he had no personal issue or connection with the restaurant or its owners.

Wanat is facing charges of arson, arson charges, and the cost of damages is 2 million baht. Wanat remains in police custody as of press time.

This news comes after another arson attack in Thailand in February.

On February 27, an arsonist started a fire on a lesser-known Pattaya beach. The beach, located on Soi Naklua 18, is mostly used by fishermen who store their fishing gear, tables, and chairs. The blaze burned some of the fishermen’s equipment and tools.

Follow us on :













Police arrested a homeless Cambodian national under suspicion that he started the fire, which caused damages amounting to 300,000 baht. The suspect, 30 year old Ra, lived in a forest nearby. Pattaya Police said they had enough evidence to believe Ra was the arsonist.

At the scene of the fire at the museum, black stones were bizarrely arranged on the floor in a line. Inside Ra’s backpack, police found the same kind of stones. Police also found three lighters and a gas canister inside the backpack. CCTV footage from the entrance to Wong Amat Beach and Parody Art Museum confirmed Ra’s presence at the scene.