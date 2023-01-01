Crime
No New Year’s Eve cheer from Deep South insurgents
New Year’s Eve sparked may have sparked hundreds of thousands of celebrations throughout the kingdom last night but festive cheer was in short supply as insurgency continued its reign of terror in the Deep South.
Police reported several incidents last night intended to create a disturbance in four districts of the southern border province of Pattani last night.
The incidents, all road-related, occurred at about 11.30pm, reported Bangkok Post.
• A fire broke out at an army operations base at Po Phumae, the Moo 2 village in tambon Talo, Yaring district. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.
• Car tyres were set on fire on Highway 418 at Ban Thung Pho, the Moo 5 village in tambon Lipa Sango, Nong Chik district. The words “Patani Merdeka” were spray painted on the nearby highway.
• Car tyres were set on fire on Highway 4061 at Ban Thakham, the Moo 1 village in tambon Thakham, Panare district.
• A police checkpoint was set on fire at Ban La-nga, the Moo 2 village in tambon La-nga, Mayo district.
• Car tyres were set burned on Highway 42 (Narathiwat-Pattani) at Ban Palat, the Moo 5 village in tambon La-nga, Mayo district.
Police reported the incidents were the work of southern insurgents to create a disturbance and spoil the festive celebrations.
Only last week a petrol pump was blown up by suspected insurgents at a PTT petrol station in the southern province of Yala. There were no casualties.
Shortly before midnight on Christmas Eve, an explosion was heard at the PTT petrol station by Highway 410 in tambon Thanto. One of the pumps caught fire, but nobody was hurt.
Lt Gen Santi Sakuntanak, 4th Army commander, condemned the Yala terrorist attack, saying it was intended to undermine efforts to restore the economy and tourism in the Deep South.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Indian passengers to be charged over air rage incident on Bangkok-Kolkata flight
Phuket Lifestyle Comparison: Living in the Northern vs. Southern Areas of Phuket
Covid-19 screening not necessary for China arrivals
Explore Carnival Magic: a theme park with 9 Guinness World Record Titles
Thailand gains research base in Antarctica
No New Year’s Eve cheer from Deep South insurgents
Songkhla lifeguard dies in search for missing girl
Mixed blessings in Thailand’s holiday road carnage
Parliament president predicts dissolution of House of Representatives
Thai King hails nation’s triumph over adversity
World’s revellers throng to New Year’s Eve parties
The Return of Thaiger Bites
Palestine welcomes UN vote on Israel’s illegal occupation
Free electric buses to Bangkok attractions from today
Is it a bird? Is it a plane? Is it Kim Jung-un riding a New Year rocket?
What could possibly go wrong? 2022 in Big Tech
American man dies after jumping from 3rd floor of Phuket Airport
Sam Smith’s ‘Thrill of it All’ Koh Samui motorcycle tour
Thailand to offer free Covid-19 booster shots to foreign tourists
Thai holidays in 2023
Thailand prepares to welcome infected tide of Chinese tourists
Thailand encourages coffee farming to meet growing demand in Asia
Andrew Tate spat with Greta Thunberg leads to his arrest in Bucharest
Russian driver kills motorcycle rider in Phuket
Russians take Thailand by storm
A forgetful husband tests marriage after accidently abandoning his wife on a road trip after taking a quick leak
37 deaths & 351 injuries reported on day 1 of Thailand’s road safety campaign
Thai police rescue pregnant woman walking 600 kilometres from Isaan to Bangkok
Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Bangkok 2023
Road safety campaign spells disaster for Chiang Mai rescue services
VIDEO: air rage incident on Thai Smile Airways flight from Bangkok to Kolkata
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Crime3 days ago
American man dies after jumping from 3rd floor of Phuket Airport
-
Cannabis2 days ago
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
-
Thailand3 days ago
Thailand to offer free Covid-19 booster shots to foreign tourists
-
Events1 day ago
Thai holidays in 2023
-
China3 days ago
Thailand prepares to welcome infected tide of Chinese tourists
-
Economy3 days ago
Thailand encourages coffee farming to meet growing demand in Asia
-
Phuket2 days ago
Russian driver kills motorcycle rider in Phuket
-
Crime2 days ago
Andrew Tate spat with Greta Thunberg leads to his arrest in Bucharest