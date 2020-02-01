Coronavirus UPDATE: Thai cases up to 19, US declares coronavirus a public health emergency | The Thaiger

Coronavirus
Coronavirus UPDATE: Thai cases up to 19, US declares coronavirus a public health emergency
Total confirmed worldwide cases: 11,374
Total confirmed cases in China: 11,221
Total conformed cases in Thailand: 19
Total deaths: 259
And, as the weeks wear on, it is clear that most people are recovering from their symptoms and getting on with their lives. No one, outside of China, has died from the coronavirus infection.
Many countries have now issued strict travel restrictions for foreign nationals travelling to China, including the US, as the number of cases of Wuhan Coronavirus continues to rise.
Chinese authorities overnight reported 45 new deaths, all of them in the Hubei province in central China, where Wuhan is the capital. The numbers of new cases yesterday leapt another 2,000, surpassing the 2003 SARS outbreak. The SARS outbreak started in southern China in late 2002 and infected 8,098 people worldwide, killing 774.
Here’s some more key updates from around the world…
• More than 20 countries and territories outside of mainland China have confirmed cases of the virus across Asia, Europe, North America, Australia and the Middle East. The UK also reported its first two cases yesterday, in north-west England.
• The US government has also declared the novel coronavirus a public health emergency. US President Donald Trump has signed a proclamation suspending the entry of foreign nationals who have travelled in China in the last two weeks. But foreign nationals, who are the immediate family of US citizens or permanent residents, will be exempt.
• Much of China will bead back to work on Monday, following the extended Chinese New Year celebrations. As was the fear two weeks ago – that the annual exodus of Chinese from the cities to their upcountry homes for the CNY holiday could help the spread of the virus – now tens of millions of people will be heading back to the cities over the weekend.
• Some Chinese provinces have announced that many schools and universities will remain closed for much of next week.
• China’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying maintains the country has “full confidence and capability in winning the fight against the virus. Since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus epidemic, the Chinese government has been taking the most comprehensive and rigorous prevention and control measures with a high sense of responsibility for people’s health. Many of these measures go well beyond the requirements of the International Health Regulations. We have full confidence and capability to win this fight against the epidemic.”
• Singapore has confirmed three additional cases, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the city to 13. Singaporean health officials say all 13 cases are in a stable condition and “most are improving.”
• The Singapore government will distribute four masks each to 1.3 million households today.
• 130 infections of the virus, but no deaths, have been reported outside mainland China.
• Two of China’s neighbouring countries are ramping up emergency measures to try and stop the virus spreading there. Russia is closing its far eastern borders and limiting rail services from all Chinese cities from yesterday. North Korea has declared a state of emergency and announced a “hygienic and anti-epidemic” response.
• Wuhan remains completely locked down, with residents mostly staying in their homes with the streets of the city of 10 million largely abandoned.
• Foreigners who are being airlifted out of Wuhan face up to two weeks of mandatory or voluntary quarantine once they land in their home countries.
• In Australia the plan is to house evacuees in a former detention centre for refugees and migrants on Christmas Island. Some of the stranded Australians in Wuhan have said they “would rather remain in the city” than face two weeks on the controversial offshore island that has been described in Australia as a “leper camp,” according to national broadcaster ABC. Canberra is defending its decision to move evacuees to the island “as the only place capable of quarantining hundreds of people”.
Coronavirus
Thailand charters civilian plane to repatriate stranded Thais in Wuhan
The Thai government will charter a plane from a commercial airline to evacuate Thai citizens trapped in the Chinese city of Wuhan. The Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says they’ve opted not to use a military transport plane as the Chinese government declined to permit a military aircraft repatriate the Thais earlier this week. It was reported that there remains about 65 Thais stranded in Wuhan who were either studying or working in the hospitality industries.
PM Prayut explained that it will be the Chinese medical authorities who will determine if Thai citizens stuck in Wuhan are clear of coronavirus infection, in which case they will be allowed to leave and return to Thailand.
The Chinese government has already allowed Japanese citizens to evacuate from Wuhan, the first country to be granted such access. 206 Japanese citizens were evacuated – four had a fever at the time they departed and were isolated from other passengers during the flight home.
Meanwhile, the PM has reiterated that his administration has taken “stringent preventative measures” to cope with the situation. His comments came at the same time the first human-to-human transmission of the coronavirus was confirmed in Thailand yesterday.
The government has also come under local criticism for not banning flights to and from Chinese ports, whilst other countries have already taken that step.
“While screening of arriving and departing Chinese tourists, the Thai government must remain sensitive to maintaining the good relations between Thailand and China.”
Prayut said that it’s important that Thailand has confidence that China, the country is capable of containing the virus.
The Deputy PM Jurin Laksanavisit has also assured Thais that there are enough face masks to meet demand for protection against both the virus and PM2.5 dust in the atmosphere.
About 30 million face masks are produced each month and the Internal Trade Department called a meeting today with the manufacturers “to ensure that there will be a sufficient supply to meet public demand, while preventing hoarding or high pricing by profiteers”, according to Thai PBS World.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Chiang Mai
Chinese tourist in Chiang Mai dead after whiskey binge
Police in Chiang Mai Province were notified Wednesday of a Chinese tourist who had passed away from unknown causes at a resort in Mae Rim. Fearing the spread of the Wuhan Coronavirus which has gripped Asia, officials went to retrieve the body wearing precautionary medical protective suits.
Dr Chatuchai Maneerat of the Chiang Mai Provincial Public Health Office reported later the same day that the tourist did not have symptoms of the virus such as coughing and sniffling, and her fever only started on the same day she passed away. Friends reported that she was in good health beforehand.
But now the cause of death has been revealed after a resort employee said he saw the woman and her friends drink 5 bottles of whiskey, without mixers. The tourist checked into the resort on Tuesday evening with 4 friends, bringing with them 4-5 bottles of whiskey. The employee claims he saw them drinking the whiskey straight. They started drinking soon after checking in and began drinking heavily at about 10pm.
The group drank heavily through the night of January 28 to the morning. Although the woman said she felt sick with a fever, the group continued drinking. She was found dead on her bed by her friends at 6am.
The resort employee believes she had alcohol poisoning and her death had nothing to do with the Wuhan Coronavirus as feared by the public.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Coronavirus
First human-to-human case of Coronavirus confirmed in Thailand
Thailand health officials have confirmed the first case of human-to-human transmission of the novel coronavirus. The confirmed case hasn’t travelled outside of Thailand.
Reuters report that the case is a Thai taxi driver, according to the deputy director-general of the Department of Disease Control, Tanarak Pipat.
“The Thai person who got infected does not have the record of traveling to China and it is likely that he was infected from a sick traveler from China.”
Up to this announcement, all Thailand’s previous cases have been either Chinese tourists or Thai citizens who had visited China. The virus originated in Wuhan, Hubei Province, in Central China during the middle of December last year.
Read our update on the Chinese and world coronavirus toll HERE.
