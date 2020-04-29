300,000 methamphetamine pills found in Chiang Rai after smugglers flee | The Thaiger

Hot News
300,000 methamphetamine pills found in Chiang Rai after smugglers flee
Around 5.30pm yesterday, 31 troops under the direction of Police Colonel Ratana Phatthanasophon, Division 31, were investigating the smuggling of drugs through the Thai-Myanmar border into Mae Fah Luang District, Chiang Rai Province.
5-6 people were reported walking around the area where the authorities were undergoing routine patrols in the surrounding area.
Officials asked the “suspicious men” to stop. But instead they shot back, causing a shoot-out between the groups which lasted for about 5 minutes. 1 suspect was wounded while the rest were able to get away.
Checking on the scene the next morning, as to what had happened the previous night, officers found 4 black bags. When opening the bags they found more than 300,000 methamphetamine pills.
Rattana said “that the current drug smuggling has changed from nighttime to conducting operations during the day. This is because of the outbreak involves curfew checkpoints”.
SOURCE: CH 7 News
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Chiang Rai restricts travel in and out until April 30
Chiang Rai, Thailand’s northernmost province, has now been partially locked down, effective today until April 30, by order of its governor. Only four routes in or out will remain open. Vehicles and passengers will undergo strict screening at entrance and exit checkpoints. Those with a fever or who fail to wear facemasks will be not allowed to enter.
Until April 30 only four highways are open for motorists travelling to and from adjacent provinces Chiang Mai and Phayao. Travelling within Chiang Rai is also restricted, as 9 police checkpoints are in place. Chiang Rai has just 6 confirmed Covid-19 coronavirus cases with no new cases reported in the last week, and the governor says he wants to keep it that way.
Chiang Rai residents still remains under the national 10pm to 4am curfew. Police warn that those going out during curfew hours will be prosecuted and severely punished. Those who break the curfew without valid reason will face 2 years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to 40,000 baht.
Chiang Rai has yet to impose an alcohol ban like neighbouring Chiang Mai, Bangkok and Phuket. Police say most citizens have acted diligently and observed the State of Emergency curfew.
OURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Air Pollution
North still choked with dangerous smog
Chiang Mai takes the number one spot for air pollution yet again today, as a thick shroud of smog blankets huge areas of the province. Thailand’s Pollution Control Department reported today that dangerously thick smog covered the upper northern provinces of Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai and Mae Hong Son. A red alert signifying severe air pollution was posted for the three northern provinces.
Levels of PM2.5 (smoke and dust particles 2.5 micrometres and less in diameter) ranged from 32-241 microgrammes per cubic metre of air in the North over the past 24 hours. The governmnent-set “safe” level is at 50mcg, double the international standard.
PM2.5 was measured at 108mcg in Mae Sai district in Chiang Rai.
In Chiang Mai, PM2.5 rose to 101mcg in tambon Chiang Phuak of Muang district, 100 in tambon Sri Phum, and 241 in tambon Muang Khong of Chiang Dao district.
In Mae Hong Son, the PM2.5 level reached 121 in tambon Chong Kham of Muang district.
Lower, but still unsafe levels of dust were reported in Mae Chaem and Muang districts of Chiang Mai; Mae Mo and Muang districts of Lampang, Muang district of Lamphun, Muang district of Phayao, Chalerm Phrakiat district of Nan and Mae Sot district of Tak.
Air quality was deemed “good” in the city district of Uthai Thani, at 32mcg, Wichian Buri district of Phetchabun with 36 and the city district of Nakhon Sawan at 37.
According to the Pollution Control Department, PM2.5 levels ranged from 44-48mcg in Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok and Uttaradit provinces.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Stranded Burmese permitted to return home
Stranded Burmese people at Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai Tachileik border crossing in Northern Thailand have been allowed to return home to Myanmar.
The Burmese people, stuck in Thailand since borders were closed as a prevention in the spread of Covid-19, have been held in quarantine at Phra That Doi Wao temple in Mae Sai. Myanmar officials allowed them to cross the border after being cleared from Covid-19 infection but will require additional quarantine once back in Myanmar.
A fleet of 23 trucks transported the nearly 200 Burmese from the temple to the Friendship Bridge connecting Mae Sai with Myanmar’s Tachileik province and are now in a quarantine facility in Myanmar where they will be observed for another 14 days.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
300,000 methamphetamine pills found in Chiang Rai after smugglers flee
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
