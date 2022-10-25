Guides
NFT marketplaces you should know in 2022
So, you want to jump on the NFT bandwagon? Then it’s time for you to sign up for an NFT marketplace. It’s your entry point into the buying and selling of these digital assets. Beyond buying and selling, some marketplaces also allow you to trade and create (or mint) NFTs. There are numerous different NFT marketplaces out there. Therefore, it can be hard to choose the top NFT marketplace to use, especially for beginners. To help you narrow down your options, here are the best ones.
OpenSea
OpenSea is perhaps the most popular and largest NFT marketplace in existence. Launched in 2017, it’s one of the first NFT marketplaces in the world. You can find all kinds of NFTs inside OpenSea, including art, photography, music, trading cards, and virtual lands. Whether you want to trade Axies or buy land in Decentraland, you can find pretty much everything here.
If you’re a beginner, OpenSea is possibly the easiest platform for you to use. The interface is user-friendly, and the process is very straightforward. Moreover, not only is signing up free, but you can also create (or mint) NFTs without having to pay for anything. It does, however, charge a fee equal to 2.5% of the final price of every transaction.
OpenSea supports an array of payment tokens, with Ethereum (ETH/WETH), SOL, USDC, AVAX, and DAI as its core currencies. The only downside of the platform is that it doesn’t support fiat currency. This means that you can’t make payments with currencies like THB, USD, and Euros.
Rarible
Rarible is another top NFT marketplace where you can sell and buy all kinds of NFTs. It’s a community-owned platform, with its “owners” holding the ERC-20 RARI token. Active users who regularly buy or sell on Rarible will be rewarded with the RARI token. Back in 2021, the company partnered with Adobe to make the process of verifying and protecting the metadata for digital content easier.
With a simple and easy-to-use interface, Rarible is a great option for those who are just getting started on selling and buying NFTs. You don’t need any technical knowledge or coding to use this platform. The platform charges a flat fee of 2.5% on every transaction. Gas fees always change depending on demand and supply. You can use Ethereum, Flow, and Tezos to make a deal on Rarible. Furthermore, the platform also allows transactions to be done using fiat currencies.
Nifty Gateway
Nifty Gateway is a high-end NFT marketplace known for facilitating expensive NFT sales. One of the main reasons behind its popularity is that it has sold artworks from some of the most popular digital artists, big brands, athletes, and celebrities. This includes Pak’s “The Merge”, which sold for a whopping $91.8 million. Other popular names which have sold their artworks on Nifty Gateway include Beeple, Grimes, and Daniel Arsham.
In order to boost demand, Nifty Gateway has an “open editions” system. It allows creators to mint unlimited editions of their works for just a limited time. Selling NFTs in Nifty Gateway is easier for creators since the platform handles all the technical aspects related to the creation and the sale. It’s a great option to consider if you want to make a large investment and/or want to get more exclusive options.
SuperRare
SuperRare billed itself as an art gallery where people can buy and sell unique digital artworks. This high-end marketplace is very selective with NFT submissions. Every artwork will be vetted before being listed on the platform. Therefore, buyers can rest assured of getting high-quality artwork. Moreover, the platform also refuses to list “meme style” NFTs, so you can expect to see artworks with a more classical style.
One thing you should note is that SuperRare charges a comparatively higher fee than other similar platforms. It charges 15% on the first sale. Buyers will also need to pay a flat 3% of every transaction.
Foundation
Foundation gains its popularity after hosting the sale of some of the most popular NFTs in the world, including the NFT of the famous internet meme Nyan Cat. It has successfully sold over $100 million of NFTs since its launch in 2021. One unique thing about Foundation is that it’s an invite-only marketplace. This means that not everyone can sell their artwork on the platform. However, anyone is allowed to buy as long as they have a crypto wallet funded with Ethereum. It charges a 5% commission on every transaction.
If you’re just getting started on creating and selling your own NFTs, Foundation might not be the best place to be. On the other hand, it’s a great platform for all sorts of buyers. Its interface makes searching and browsing digital art a breeze.
After you buy your dream NFT, it’s only natural that you want to show it off to the world. If you don’t know how to do it, check out these awesome ways to flaunt your NFTs.
NFT marketplaces you should know in 2022
