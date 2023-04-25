Exploring jodd fairs night market in Bangkok

Photo: Flickr

The jodd fairs night market, situated in the lively Rama 9 neighborhood, is arguably one of the best night markets in Bangkok. With over 700 different stalls, this bustling market has plenty to offer, ranging from mouth-watering food and refreshing drinks to stylish clothes and unique accessories. Easily accessible via public transport, the jodd fairs night market is an ideal destination for a fun-filled evening of dining, shopping, and immersing oneself in the vibrant Bangkok atmosphere.

How do I get to jodd fairs night market?

To get to the jodd fairs night market, you have several transport options available, depending on your starting point in Bangkok. The market’s convenient location makes it easily accessible for both locals and tourists alike.

The jodd fairs night market can be conveniently reached by taking a brief stroll from Phra Ram 9 MRT Station, situated on the MRT Blue Line. This prime location makes it easily accessible from various stations in the heart of Bangkok, such as Sukhumvit Station, Lumphini Station, and Si Lom Station, all of which are part of the MRT Blue Line as well.

Another option to reach the jodd fairs night market is by taking a taxi or using a rideshare service such as Grab. Simply provide the driver with the market’s name or address, and they’ll take you there. Keep in mind that traffic in Bangkok can be unpredictable, so plan your trip accordingly.

Activities to do at jodd fairs

Shopping

The jodd fairs night market offers an abundance of experiences, boasting more than 700 unique stalls to explore. Each stall provides a distinct selection of items, encompassing food, beverages, clothing, and various other goods. Discover fashionable clothing, shoes, bags, and accessories for men, women, and children at affordable prices. The market also boasts an array of stalls featuring diverse items such as clothing, jewelry, electronics, and more. With some stalls even providing haircuts, this night market undoubtedly has plenty to offer its visitors.

Dining

Jodd fairs provides an authentic street food experience where you can watch vendors prepare your meal right in front of you. This allows you to immerse yourself in the local food culture and appreciate the skill and artistry involved in creating these mouth-watering dishes. The market offers an extensive selection of both local Thai street food and international dishes, catering to different tastes and preferences. You can find everything from spicy curries and pad Thai to sushi and grilled meats.

Satisfy your sweet tooth with a range of traditional Thai desserts and refreshing drinks, such as mango sticky rice, coconut ice cream, or fruit smoothies. The dining atmosphere at jodd fairs is often casual and communal, with shared seating areas where you can enjoy your food alongside fellow visitors and locals. This creates a friendly and lively environment, perfect for socializing and exchanging stories and experiences while relishing the delicious dishes.

Live music and performances

The live music and performances at jodd fairs encompass a wide range of genres, showcasing the diverse talents of local artists and performers. You can enjoy anything from traditional Thai music and dance to contemporary pop, rock, and indie performances. Some performances at jodd fairs may encourage audience participation, creating a lively and engaging atmosphere. Visitors can join in the fun, dance along, or even learn a few traditional moves from the performers.

Bar hopping

The jodd fairs night market is an excellent spot to unwind with a refreshing beverage. Numerous stalls offer an extensive selection of both local and international beers, ciders, and other alcoholic drinks. At the entrance of jodd fairs, you’ll find a designated bar area featuring several establishments serving drinks, along with ample seating space. This area provides a comfortable setting to savor food and drinks while immersing yourself in the market’s lively ambiance. Additionally, live music is often available in the evenings, further enhancing the overall experience.

Explore other night markets

The One Ratchada night market, situated about a 20-minute walk from jodd fairs, is definitely worth checking out if time permits. This remarkable night market offers a diverse array of food, drink, and clothing stalls. A further 10-minute walk from The One Ratchada will lead you to The Street Ratchada night market. Although slightly less impressive, it is still worth visiting if you’re in the vicinity and have some extra time.

We recommend making time for both jodd fairs and The One Ratchada during your visit. If you prefer not to walk between the markets, you can opt for a tuk-tuk or Grab taxi, which should be reasonably priced given the short distance between them.

When do I get to jodd fairs?

The jodd fairs Night Market operates daily from 4 pm to midnight. While the market opens at 4 pm, it’s a good idea to arrive slightly later when the crowd begins to grow, allowing you to fully experience the lively atmosphere.

