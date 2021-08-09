Need a nice set of formal wear that fits you perfectly? Fortunately, just like Bangkok, Phuket also has many suit tailors offering excellent services and bespoke suits comparable (if not better) to your average tailor outside of Thailand. Not to mention they’re very reasonably priced, depending on your vision of what your suit would look like. With so many to choose from, it can be hard to decide which ones should be on your radar. Therefore, to help you out, we round up some of the best suit makers in Phuket below.

Best Suit Tailors in Phuket That’ll Make You Look Fly

1. Magnifique Tailor

Known for its high dedication to customer satisfaction, Magnifique Tailor is one of the most well-known tailors in Phuket. Located in Patong beach, this tailor offers top-level skills and value for money. The professional tailors are meticulous down to every detail. They’ll work closely with you to ensure that your suit fits perfectly. Whether you need a suit for your wedding, a work suit, or simply a classy tailored suit that you can use for any occasion, you can be sure to get the best made-to-measure suit you’ll ever have. In addition, the staff is very accommodating, and the price is reasonable. Besides men’s suits, they can also make women’s dresses and suits.

Opening Hours: Monday – Saturday from 10:00 am to 11:00 pm. Sunday from 2:00 pm to 11:00 pm.

Address: 80/3-4 Thaveewong Road, Dr Wattana Street, Patong, Kathu, Phuket 83150.

2. InStyle Bespoke Tailors Phuket

Situated in central Patong, InStyle Bespoke Tailors has an inviting assortment of well-made garments on display. When you talk to the professional team about your clothing requirements, you’ll know that they’re experienced and skilled. After all, they’ve been in business for a long time, so they’ll know what will suit a person. They offer many options and a range of price points to accommodate any customer. The high-quality fabric choices are endless, which can be a little overwhelming. But don’t worry, the friendly staff will give valuable advice and help you decide the best one for your needs. Also, the quality of their work is brilliant, and they design each garment to last.

Opening Hours: Open daily from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

Address: 92/7-8 Thaweewong Road, Behind, Soi Dr Watthana, Pa Tong, Phuket 83150.

3. RK Fashions & Tailor

RK Fashions & Tailor first opened its doors in 1994. Since then, it has been offering high-quality custom-fitted suits, dresses, and shirts. Their main priority is customer satisfaction, so they will work with you closely from the start to ensure that you love the final product. The team is very thorough and meticulous, with apparent attention to detail. The best thing is, you can get top-class service and perfectly fit suits at an affordable price here. In addition, they have an admirable dedication to supporting the local community. They make donations to many organisations with every purchase. This essentially means that you can help with social endeavours while finding the perfect suit.

Opening Hours: Monday – Saturday from 10:30 am to 10:30 pm. Sunday from 4:00 pm to 10:00 pm.

Address: 104, 34-35 Soi Post Office Thaweewong Rd, Pa Tong, Kathu District, Phuket 83150.

4. Peach Thai Tailor

With over 30 years of experience as tailors, Mr Jaroon and his family offer highly personalised service and advice for anyone looking for tailored suits in Phuket. They boast a long history of satisfied customers worldwide. Whether you need shirts, trousers, or jackets, you can be sure to get the perfect fit and superior style here. All garments are made in top-quality Italian and British materials, cut to your exact size, and at a fair price. Mr Jaroon himself, the owner, learned to sew from a very young age, did quality control for a small company that provides men’s and women’s suits in Australia, then worked at a factory that produces high-quality materials in Italy before opening the Peach Thai Tailor. Therefore, he brings European and Australian standards of tailoring to Phuket.

Opening Hours: From 8:30 am to 6:00 pm. Closed on Sunday.

Address: 6/1 Siriraj Road., Patong, Kathu, Phuket 83150.

5. Exclusive Tailor

Exclusive Tailor opened its doors for the first time in 1988 at a small rental space. Today, it’s one of the biggest suit tailors in Phuket. The owner, Johnny, grew up learning the craft from his parents. His wife, Nitu, then joined the business to oversee the sales. Exclusive Tailor boasts experienced and skilled professionals with great attention to detail. The suit will be made to your precise measurements, enhancing your overall appearance. You can choose a wide range of carefully curated fabrics. However, if you’re unsure which one is best for your needs, Johnny, Nitu, and their staff will be more than happy to give you advice.

Opening Hours: Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10:30 AM to 5:00 PM.

Address: 54/6 Thanon Bangla, Pa Tong, Kathu District, Phuket 83150.

There’s no shortage of excellent tailors in Phuket crafting well-constructed suits. Make sure to give these 5 tailors a call for your next suit, whether it’s for everyday wear or a special occasion.

Get more from The Thaiger

📈 to discuss advertising solutions.

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on