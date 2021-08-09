Best of
Top 5 suit tailors in Phuket
Need a nice set of formal wear that fits you perfectly? Fortunately, just like Bangkok, Phuket also has many suit tailors offering excellent services and bespoke suits comparable (if not better) to your average tailor outside of Thailand. Not to mention they’re very reasonably priced, depending on your vision of what your suit would look like. With so many to choose from, it can be hard to decide which ones should be on your radar. Therefore, to help you out, we round up some of the best suit makers in Phuket below.
Best Suit Tailors in Phuket That’ll Make You Look Fly
1. Magnifique Tailor
Known for its high dedication to customer satisfaction, Magnifique Tailor is one of the most well-known tailors in Phuket. Located in Patong beach, this tailor offers top-level skills and value for money. The professional tailors are meticulous down to every detail. They’ll work closely with you to ensure that your suit fits perfectly. Whether you need a suit for your wedding, a work suit, or simply a classy tailored suit that you can use for any occasion, you can be sure to get the best made-to-measure suit you’ll ever have. In addition, the staff is very accommodating, and the price is reasonable. Besides men’s suits, they can also make women’s dresses and suits.
Opening Hours: Monday – Saturday from 10:00 am to 11:00 pm. Sunday from 2:00 pm to 11:00 pm.
Address: 80/3-4 Thaveewong Road, Dr Wattana Street, Patong, Kathu, Phuket 83150.
2. InStyle Bespoke Tailors Phuket
Situated in central Patong, InStyle Bespoke Tailors has an inviting assortment of well-made garments on display. When you talk to the professional team about your clothing requirements, you’ll know that they’re experienced and skilled. After all, they’ve been in business for a long time, so they’ll know what will suit a person. They offer many options and a range of price points to accommodate any customer. The high-quality fabric choices are endless, which can be a little overwhelming. But don’t worry, the friendly staff will give valuable advice and help you decide the best one for your needs. Also, the quality of their work is brilliant, and they design each garment to last.
Opening Hours: Open daily from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm.
Address: 92/7-8 Thaweewong Road, Behind, Soi Dr Watthana, Pa Tong, Phuket 83150.
3. RK Fashions & Tailor
RK Fashions & Tailor first opened its doors in 1994. Since then, it has been offering high-quality custom-fitted suits, dresses, and shirts. Their main priority is customer satisfaction, so they will work with you closely from the start to ensure that you love the final product. The team is very thorough and meticulous, with apparent attention to detail. The best thing is, you can get top-class service and perfectly fit suits at an affordable price here. In addition, they have an admirable dedication to supporting the local community. They make donations to many organisations with every purchase. This essentially means that you can help with social endeavours while finding the perfect suit.
Opening Hours: Monday – Saturday from 10:30 am to 10:30 pm. Sunday from 4:00 pm to 10:00 pm.
Address: 104, 34-35 Soi Post Office Thaweewong Rd, Pa Tong, Kathu District, Phuket 83150.
4. Peach Thai Tailor
With over 30 years of experience as tailors, Mr Jaroon and his family offer highly personalised service and advice for anyone looking for tailored suits in Phuket. They boast a long history of satisfied customers worldwide. Whether you need shirts, trousers, or jackets, you can be sure to get the perfect fit and superior style here. All garments are made in top-quality Italian and British materials, cut to your exact size, and at a fair price. Mr Jaroon himself, the owner, learned to sew from a very young age, did quality control for a small company that provides men’s and women’s suits in Australia, then worked at a factory that produces high-quality materials in Italy before opening the Peach Thai Tailor. Therefore, he brings European and Australian standards of tailoring to Phuket.
Opening Hours: From 8:30 am to 6:00 pm. Closed on Sunday.
Address: 6/1 Siriraj Road., Patong, Kathu, Phuket 83150.
5. Exclusive Tailor
Exclusive Tailor opened its doors for the first time in 1988 at a small rental space. Today, it’s one of the biggest suit tailors in Phuket. The owner, Johnny, grew up learning the craft from his parents. His wife, Nitu, then joined the business to oversee the sales. Exclusive Tailor boasts experienced and skilled professionals with great attention to detail. The suit will be made to your precise measurements, enhancing your overall appearance. You can choose a wide range of carefully curated fabrics. However, if you’re unsure which one is best for your needs, Johnny, Nitu, and their staff will be more than happy to give you advice.
Opening Hours: Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10:30 AM to 5:00 PM.
Address: 54/6 Thanon Bangla, Pa Tong, Kathu District, Phuket 83150.
There’s no shortage of excellent tailors in Phuket crafting well-constructed suits. Make sure to give these 5 tailors a call for your next suit, whether it’s for everyday wear or a special occasion.
Get more from The Thaiger
📈 Contact us to discuss advertising solutions.
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Top 5 suit tailors in Phuket
Good Morning Thailand | Phuket murder arrest, Covid wave peaked? | August 9
Top 5 Island Tours in Samui
Tour Phuket’s Islands with 5 Star Marine
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Monday Covid Update: 19,603 new cases; provincial totals
Pros and cons of living in Thailand
Chulalongkorn closes vaccine trial applications early as enough people sign up
Media organisations call on government to obey court order on free speech
Political activist “Penguin” back in prison ahead of large protest tomorrow
Report contradicts Thai government’s claim that wild tiger numbers are increasing
Phuket officials rush to restore visitor confidence following tourist murder
Monday Covid Update: 19,603 new cases and 149 deaths
Bangkok Covid-19 focus: vaccine, medication, treatment plan
Couple shocked by random bullet through their window glass
Pattaya suspect refuses to exit car, livestreams police encounter
Penguin and 3 other activists turn themselves in to police
TAT touts the Phuket Sandbox first month July successes
Expat arrested on drug charges allegedly claims to be a local “Robin Hood”
Nurse dies of Covid-19 a week after receiving first dose of Sinovac
Rollout of Covid-19 vaccination for teenagers gets underway in Cambodia
August vaccination plan: 80% of Bangkok residents; open to general public, expats
Phuket lays on Suvarnabhumi bus service for stranded sandbox tourists
Apple to add child sexual abuse protections to mobile devices
2 Korat chicken processing factories report over 100 infections
UPDATE: Phuket police claim they have arrested a suspect in the murder of the Swiss Sandboxer
Thailand’s national parks ban the use of some sunscreens containing particular chemicals
Phuket bans alcohol sales at restaurants, issues order amid rise of Covid cases
Thailand’s foreign tourist numbers expected to plummet during 2021
Dr Boon, THG group must clarify Pfizer deal controversy
UPDATE: Suspect in Swiss murder in Phuket is a “Thai man”
Body of Swiss national in Phuket identified as foreign government official
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Phuket4 days ago
TAT touts the Phuket Sandbox first month July successes
- Apple2 days ago
Apple to add child sexual abuse protections to mobile devices
- Coronavirus Infections3 days ago
2 Korat chicken processing factories report over 100 infections
- Crime2 days ago
UPDATE: Phuket police claim they have arrested a suspect in the murder of the Swiss Sandboxer
- Crime2 days ago
UPDATE: Suspect in Swiss murder in Phuket is a “Thai man”
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Dr Boon, THG group must clarify Pfizer deal controversy
- Crime3 days ago
Body of Swiss national in Phuket identified as foreign government official
- Crime4 days ago
Body found in Phuket of Swiss woman presumed murdered