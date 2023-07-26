5 best restaurants to dine at Asiatique
What is a better feeling than having lunch/dinner at the best restaurants of Asiatique the Riverfront? Asiatique is Bangkok’s open-air mall settled on top of the Chao Praya River located right next to the Buddhist temple Wat Ratcha Singkhon. Asiatique is home to a variety of clothing stores, souvenir shops, and even some entertainment such as the Asiatique Sky Ferris wheel, the Grand Carousel, and the Mystery Mansion haunted house. On top of these activities, there is also the Calypso Cabaret which hosts a very vibrant and entertaining drag show for a more spectacular occasion.
A great experience to be had at Asiatique for sure however Asiatique does not lack when it comes to the cuisine as well. There is a variety of street food to be had at Asiatique as well but these restaurants are bound to give a great experience as they blend taste and atmosphere seamlessly.
5 best restaurants at Asiatique
Kodang Talay
Kodang Talay is a nice seafood restaurant that finds itself situated right by the riverside. The noise of people passing by combined with the occasional drifting boats provide a beautiful atmosphere that pairs with the delicious seafood that this restaurant offers. These factors make Kodang Talay one of the most visited restaurants in Asiatique and it is for good reason.
To enjoy alongside the atmosphere, Kodang Talay offers a wide variety of classic Thai seafood dishes such as an assortment of fish cakes, simmered fish, and even tom yum goong. There are also non-seafood varieties such as omlettes, noodles, and stir-fried vegetables. A great dining experience to have with your friends and family to cap off the visit to Asiatique.
Opening Hours:
|Monday – Sunday (Open Daily)
|4:00 PM – 12:00 AM
Address: Warehouse 7, Asiatique, Charoen Krung Road Soi 74, Bangkok Thailand
For a more Japanese experience to be had at Asiatique, Kacha Kacha provides. Kacha Kacha’s key dish is the Yakitori which is a skewer of meats and vegetables grilled on a charcoal fire. Furthermore, there is a wide selection of Japanese dishes that involve sushi, donburi, noodles, fish and more. There will also be fusion dishes where Japanese food will be mixed with other Asian styles so there is more than the standard selection of dishes for everybody.
As great as the food is, Kacha Kacha stands out as one of the non-Thai restaurants at Asiatique. The interior presents a cozy Japanese feel with a warm and welcoming atmosphere. This makes the restaurant different from its competitors in Asiatique as someone who wants something different than the local Thai food in the area can go here instead.
Opening Hours:
|Monday – Sunday (Open Daily)
|4:00 PM – 11:00 PM
Address: Asiatique The Riverfront, Charoenkrung Rd., Wat Phraya Krai Sub-District, Bang Ko Laem District, Bangkok Thailand
Happy Fish
Happy Fish is a restaurant that finds itself settled alongside the river. The restaurant is divided into indoor and outdoor sections and its big globe of a sign welcomes visitors as they round the corner and approach the docks of Asiatique. The food served at Happy Fish is a mix of various styles that range from delicious European, Seafood, Thai, and other Asian styles that will surely satiate any hunger.
Accompanying the taste of the food and the soothing bar, there is live music playing as well which adds flair to the experience. This is caused by the view, the seafood reminiscent of the river the restaurant sits on, and the music that supplements the sounds of the market. Happy Fish serves as a great venue to feel the essence of the Chao Praya River after your stroll around Asiatique.
Opening Hours:
|Monday – Sunday (Open Daily)
|4:00 PM – 11:00 PM
Address: Warehouse #8 Asiatique 2194 Chareon Krung Rd., Kwang Wat Prayakrai , Kate Bangkorleam, Bangkok 10120 Thailand
Sirimahannop
An iconic jewel of the Chao Praya River, Sirimahannop itself is a replica of an old Royal Thai Navy ship that is docked at Asiatique. Furthermore, it features a luxurious restaurant that reenacts life on the open water as the memorabilia, furnishings, rooms, and wait staff are dressed in seafaring themes and uniforms. Topping that off, the cuisine at this restaurant is immaculate with a selection of steaks, seafood, fish, and other quality dishes which blend Thai flavor with other styles. And for drinks, Sirimahannop features a spacious bar that serves a wide roster of quality cocktails, drafts, wine, and beer.
Sirimahannop is perfectly suited for a romantic dinner with the delicious food, great atmosphere, and solid concept. Having dinner on a well-furnished ship will surely turn the night into something more memorable. However, even if no romance is involved, a birthday or dinner with family and friends is the perfect occasion to have dinner on the upper or lower decks.
Opening Hours:
|Monday – Sunday (Open Daily)
|4:00 PM – 12:00 AM
Address: Asiatique, Charoenkrung Soi 72-76, Charoenkrung Rd., Wat Phrayakrai District, Bangkor Laem, Bangkok, 10120
Crystal Grill House
For the meat lovers out there, the Crystal Grill House will scratch that itch. With an emphasis on meats imported from the USA and Australia as well as local, the selection of high-quality beef and fish is cooked-to-order. The meats are cooked on their signature charcoal-wood-fired Josper branded grills that smoke the meat with appeasing fragrance.
The restaurant itself is next to the riverside with glass houses that give you a view of your surroundings while separating you from the environment at the same time. A great blend that will improve your experience as you view the busy passerbys and the backdrop of boats and ships floating across the Chao Praya River. Crystal Grill House is a definite must-visit when planning the next romantic rendezvous or large group dinner.
Opening Hours:
|Monday – Sunday (Open Daily)
|4:30 PM – 12:00 AM
Address: Asiatique 76 Soi Charoen Krung 72, Wat Phraya Krai, Bang Kho Laem, Bangkok 10120
These restaurants at Asiatique the Riverfront are perfect venues to supplement or end the day. With a wide space to explore, being hungry is only just a consequence. Furthermore, a good experience requires a great restaurant and these options are the solution to your craving.
Want to know what else is there to see on the Chao Praya River? Click here to find out more
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.