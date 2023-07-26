5 best restaurants to dine at Asiatique

What is a better feeling than having lunch/dinner at the best restaurants of Asiatique the Riverfront? Asiatique is Bangkok’s open-air mall settled on top of the Chao Praya River located right next to the Buddhist temple Wat Ratcha Singkhon. Asiatique is home to a variety of clothing stores, souvenir shops, and even some entertainment such as the Asiatique Sky Ferris wheel, the Grand Carousel, and the Mystery Mansion haunted house. On top of these activities, there is also the Calypso Cabaret which hosts a very vibrant and entertaining drag show for a more spectacular occasion.

A great experience to be had at Asiatique for sure however Asiatique does not lack when it comes to the cuisine as well. There is a variety of street food to be had at Asiatique as well but these restaurants are bound to give a great experience as they blend taste and atmosphere seamlessly.

5 best restaurants at Asiatique

Kodang Talay is a nice seafood restaurant that finds itself situated right by the riverside. The noise of people passing by combined with the occasional drifting boats provide a beautiful atmosphere that pairs with the delicious seafood that this restaurant offers. These factors make Kodang Talay one of the most visited restaurants in Asiatique and it is for good reason.

To enjoy alongside the atmosphere, Kodang Talay offers a wide variety of classic Thai seafood dishes such as an assortment of fish cakes, simmered fish, and even tom yum goong. There are also non-seafood varieties such as omlettes, noodles, and stir-fried vegetables. A great dining experience to have with your friends and family to cap off the visit to Asiatique.

Opening Hours:

Monday – Sunday (Open Daily) 4:00 PM – 12:00 AM Address: Warehouse 7, Asiatique, Charoen Krung Road Soi 74, Bangkok Thailand

Kacha Kacha For a more Japanese experience to be had at Asiatique, Kacha Kacha provides. Kacha Kacha’s key dish is the Yakitori which is a skewer of meats and vegetables grilled on a charcoal fire. Furthermore, there is a wide selection of Japanese dishes that involve sushi, donburi, noodles, fish and more. There will also be fusion dishes where Japanese food will be mixed with other Asian styles so there is more than the standard selection of dishes for everybody. As great as the food is, Kacha Kacha stands out as one of the non-Thai restaurants at Asiatique. The interior presents a cozy Japanese feel with a warm and welcoming atmosphere. This makes the restaurant different from its competitors in Asiatique as someone who wants something different than the local Thai food in the area can go here instead.

Opening Hours: