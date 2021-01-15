Pattaya hotels want official closure order to get unemployment benefits | The Thaiger

Pattaya hotels and tourism businesses want to close… just temporarily until the Covid-19 situation improves, but they say an official closure order needs to be issued by the Chon Buri governor so employees can claim unemployment benefits.

The hospitality and tourism industry in the 5 highest risk red zones (the coastal provinces Chonburi, Rayong, Chantaburi, Rayong, Samut Sakhon, and Trat) has been battered by strict restrictions.

Only essential travel is allowed in and out of the 5 provinces, taking a toll on hotels in the area with occupancy rates nearly at zero.

The governor in neighbouring Chantaburi recently ordered hotels in the province to temporarily close. Many representatives of Pattaya hotels suggest the Chon Buri governor issue a similar order which would allow employees to be eligible for unemployment benefits to help them during the Covid-19 crisis.

Pattaya City Mayor Sonthaya Khunpluem says he referred the proposal to the Provincial Communicable Disease Committee, which the Chon Buri governor chairs.

He adds that the proposal must be considered carefully because there are about 80,000 employees in the sector and the closure of all hotels will have widespread consequences.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

