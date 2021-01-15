Pattaya hotels want official closure order to get unemployment benefits | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Pattaya hotels want official closure order to get unemployment benefits
Pattaya hotels and tourism businesses want to close… just temporarily until the Covid-19 situation improves, but they say an official closure order needs to be issued by the Chon Buri governor so employees can claim unemployment benefits.
The hospitality and tourism industry in the 5 highest risk red zones (the coastal provinces Chonburi, Rayong, Chantaburi, Rayong, Samut Sakhon, and Trat) has been battered by strict restrictions.
Only essential travel is allowed in and out of the 5 provinces, taking a toll on hotels in the area with occupancy rates nearly at zero.
The governor in neighbouring Chantaburi recently ordered hotels in the province to temporarily close. Many representatives of Pattaya hotels suggest the Chon Buri governor issue a similar order which would allow employees to be eligible for unemployment benefits to help them during the Covid-19 crisis.
Pattaya City Mayor Sonthaya Khunpluem says he referred the proposal to the Provincial Communicable Disease Committee, which the Chon Buri governor chairs.
He adds that the proposal must be considered carefully because there are about 80,000 employees in the sector and the closure of all hotels will have widespread consequences.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Thailand
Chon Buri announces a list of 2 Covid-19 hotspots, visitors are urged to get a virus screening
Chon Buri Provincial Health Office is urging people who visited 27 Covid-19 hot spots in the province between December 20 and 31 to get a test at their local districts. Those who have outstanding Covid-19 symptoms after visiting the listed venues are also asked to report to the district public health offices they live in.
Here’s the list…
- James Boy Pub and Karaoke, Sri Racha district
- Satang Pub, Sri Racha
- Sense of the Sea bar, Bang Lamung
- Spicy restaurant, Sri Racha
- Flower Snack Japan shop, Sri Racha
- Brewery 90 Sriracha, Sri Racha
- Orange Bar Amata Nakorn, Muang Chonburi
- Cool Club restaurant, Sri Racha
- Halem Snack Japanese shop, Sri Racha
- Bar Snack shop, Sri Racha
- Midori Snack, Sri Racha
- Pa Dang Beer Brewery, Sattahip
- Mountain Bar and Bistro restaurant, Sattahip
- Nuu Mai Deu restaurant, Sri Racha
- Kiss Snack bar, Sri Racha
- Hops Bar Pattaya, Bang Lamung
- OPPAI Snack shop, Sri Racha
- SANKYU39 Bar & Bistro, Sri Racha
- 48 Bar, Sri Racha
- Friend Zone club, Bang Saen
- BUZZED BAR, Sri Racha
- MEETING CLUB, Sriracha
- Differ Club Pattaya, Bang Lamung
- Lan Lom restaurant, Sri Racha
- Snooker club near Brewery 90, Sri Racha
- Plearn Bar 168 restaurant, Sattahip
UPDATE:The Thaiger received a message from one of the originally listed cafes in this story clarifying that their establishment was NOT infected with Covid-19. “I am the owner of De Florist Cafe, it is not reported to be infected with COVID 19, that is another cafe'”.
The Thaiger apologises if an error has been made in the reporting of this list.
Contact of public health offices in Chonburi’s districts.
- Muang Chon Buri District Public Health Office at (038) 282148
- Sriracha District Public Health Office at (038) 322503
- Sattahip District Public Health Office at (038) 245330
- Bang Lamung District Public Health Office at (038) 221925.
Currently, Chon Buri records 10 new cases, bringing total to 630 cases in the second wave of the outbreak.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Chon Buri governor urged to order hotels to close so staff can collect social security
The Eastern Hotel Association is urging the governor of Chon Buri to order all hotels in the province to close, so that staff can be eligible for social security payments. Prien Sae Ku, president of the EHA, says that as the province is currently considered “high risk” and people from other provinces are unable to enter without just cause, hotels should be closed until the situation improves, as was done last year. He says the forced closure of Chon Buri’s hotels would make staff eligible for government benefits, pointing out that the neighbouring province of Chanthaburi has ordered hotels to close for this reason.
Employees affected by workplace closures due to Covid-19 are eligible to receive 50% of their daily salary from the government. However, The Pattaya News reports that there is currently no such assistance on offer to casual workers impacted by the resurgence of the virus.
Prien says the average hotel worker would receive approximately 7,500 baht a month if hotels were forced to shut their doors. Many have done so of their own accord, due to occupancy rates in Pattaya and Chon Buri being practically at zero as a result of the current restrictions on entry to the province. The EHA says its member hotels are very reluctant to let staff go and would prefer to be in a position to keep them on. Some are already helping workers by providing them with free rooms and food.
The deputy governor of Chon Buri, Naris Niramaiwong, has confirmed receipt of Prien’s proposal and says he will review it with the governor.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Chon Buri
Chon Buri tightens Covid-19 restrictions, including fines for not wearing a mask
Covid-19 restrictions have tightened in Chon Buri and now people can be fined up to 20,000 baht for not wearing a mask. People are ordered to wear face masks outside. Those who violate the under a new measure, which was recently announced by the provincial governor’s office, could face the hefty fine.
Schools and venues that hold large crowds are closed under the new order. Large gatherings are banned. Restaurants can still offer dine-in services, but hours are limited.
Koh Lan, an island off Pattaya, is also under lockdown measures. Around 100 tourists were ordered to leave the island yesterday and the island will be closed off, with the expectation of essential travel, until January 20.
What’s closed:
- Entertainment venues including nightclubs and bars as well as cinemas, internet cafes and arcades.
- Schools and other educational places, both government-run and private, as well as nurseries and daycare centres.
- Massage parlors and saunas, including “soapies,” as well as spas, beauty clinics and tattoo shops. (Hair salons, barbershops and nail studios can remain open, but under tight restrictions.)
- Public swimming pools and indoor fitness centres.
- Meeting rooms, banquet hall and conference venues.
- Amusement parks are closed, but zoos can remain open.
- Courts and areas used for chicken fighting, fish fighting, bull fighting and similar gatherings are closed.
Limitations:
- 24-hour convenience stores must close from 10pm to 5am.
- Restaurants can offer dine-in service, but only from 6am to 9pm. After 9pm, food orders must be takeaway only. Customers cannot drink alcohol at the restaurants, but Pattaya News says it can still be purchased to take home.
- Department stores, retail stores and shopping centres can remain open, but must follow disease control measures.
- Hair salons, barbershops and nail studios can remain open, but each customer can only be serviced for up to 2 hours. Customers waiting to be serviced are not allowed to sit inside.
- Nursing homes and centres for the elderly allow permanent residents only.
- Hotels can remain open, but gyms, pools and conference rooms must be closed.
- Public parks, beaches, sports stadiums and outdoor gymnasiums can remain open as long as social distancing measures are followed and no large gatherings are held.
Chon Buri’s districts are classified on a colour-scale depending on the number of Covid-19 infections. Although the districts are still divided into control and surveillance zones, the restrictions are applied to all districts.
RED High control area: Bang Lamung district and Si Racha district
ORANGE Control area: Mueang Chonburi district and Sattahip district
YELLOW High surveillance area: Ban Bueang district
GREEN Surveillance area: Phan Thong district, Ban Phanat Nikhom district, Bo Thong district, Nong Yai district, Koh Chan district and Koh Si Chang district
SOURCE: Pattaya News
Mike
Friday, January 15, 2021 at 5:30 pm
It’s crazy that they can still stay open.but there checks and none can go there and book in ? Crazy thailand