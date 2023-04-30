Cheating Chinese wife clings to husband’s leg, begs him not to divorce

Photo via Sanook.

A cheating Chinese wife desperately clung to her husband’s leg, begging in front of the courthouse to save their marriage. However, her pleas fell on deaf ears as the husband had come to learn the bitter truth about his wife’s infidelity.

The couple are from China’s Hebei Province. The husband found out that his wife had cheated on him, prompting him to file for divorce. Despite his wife tearfully begging for another chance, her actions had done irreparable damage.

According to Chinese media, the couple, who shared years of history, dated all the way back to their university days. The husband, known as Pei, was a brilliant student with excellent academic achievements, securing a high-ranking position in an international corporate business. The wife, known as Lan, was beautiful and sweet-natured. After marrying Pei, Lan assumed the role of a housewife, tending to the couple’s domestic needs.

Pei frequently travelled for his job, leaving Lan feeling increasingly lonely. To fight her isolation, she sought conversation and comfort through online chat services. One day, when Pei returned home, he discovered Lan talking to another man on the phone. Although she quickly ended the call and dismissed it as a conversation with a friend, Pei remained suspicious of her hidden intentions. His persistent concerns led to him checking her phone one day while she was in the shower, uncovering her ongoing conversations with several men she had befriended online.

Upon discovering her betrayal, an argument between the couple exploded, with Pei accusing his wife of cheating while he was tirelessly working away from home. Sobbing, Lan immediately apologized and pledged never to repeat her actions whilst vowing to be a better wife in the future. Pei believed her and granted her forgiveness, hoping to move past the ordeal.

Follow us on :













However, one fateful day, Pei returned home earlier than expected and found a stranger inside his house. Furious with this latest betrayal, he believed that his wife had taken him for a fool, assuming he would never recognise the reality of her hidden relationships. Left with no other choice, he took her to court to file for divorce.

Upon reaching the courthouse, the distraught Lan fell to her knees, clutching her husband’s leg and crying for him to have mercy on her. Despite her pleas, Pei was no longer able to continue their marriage, shouting “Go find someone else” as he entered the courthouse to proceed with the divorce.