Tranquility redefined: New Asian Trinity Signature Massage debuts at The Peninsula Bangkok

The Peninsula Bangkok is delighted to introduce a new, exceptionally luxurious wellness experience at its lavish spa overlooking the Chao Phraya River. The new Asian Trinity Signature Massage, which incorporates techniques from Thailand, Japan, and China, has been created for guests in celebration of the hotel’s 25th anniversary.

The 90-minute treatment lets recipients fully immerse in the healing traditions of different parts of Asia. Guests begin the journey by choosing one of four organic essential oils, which are used during the massage to enhance deep relaxation and renewal. They are then serenaded with the soothing, vibrational sounds of a singing bowl. Their experience then continues with a combination of gentle therapeutic Shiatsu bodywork and Chinese massage techniques, followed by traditional Thai massage techniques using deep pressure, flowing movements, and gentle stretches. The Asian Trinity Signature Massage is priced at THB 5,300 net per person for a 90-minute session.

The treatment is just one of an array of rejuvenating experiences offered at The Peninsula Spa, which occupies a stunning three-story Thai colonial-style building overlooking the river. Guests can enjoy therapies that draw from European, Oriental, and Ayurvedic philosophies – including face and body treatments; saunas, steam rooms, and plunge pools; and bespoke offerings tailored to guests’ individual needs. Along with serene, river-view treatment rooms, the spa’s sumptuous environs also include a fully equipped fitness centre and an expansive outdoor infinity pool with healthful poolside dining.

