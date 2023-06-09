US invests $100m in Caribbean for weapons crackdown and Haiti aid

The United States is set to invest over US$100 million in the Caribbean to combat weapons trafficking, provide aid to Haiti, and support climate change initiatives. Vice President Kamala Harris announced this investment during her visit to the Bahamas, where she attended a meeting with Caribbean and US leaders alongside Bahamian Prime Minister Philip Davis.

Harris, the highest-ranking US official to visit the Bahamas since its independence 50 years ago, emphasised the importance of a strong US-Caribbean relationship, stating that it is essential for mutual security and prosperity.

As part of the initiatives, the US justice department plans to appoint a coordinator to oversee cases involving illegal weapons smuggling in the Caribbean, as the region has seen a rise in violent crimes. Additionally, the state department pledged to help improve forensic work and strengthen local police departments. The US, in collaboration with the UK, aims to establish a programme to mentor local judges and prosecutors in the eastern Caribbean, improving the prosecution of gun-related crimes.

Haiti’s National Police, which is battling a surge in gang violence, will receive assistance in investigating and prosecuting crimes involving gangs, weapons smuggling, and human trafficking. With gangs controlling up to 80% of the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince, the US administration has expressed support for the deployment of a multinational force to Haiti to address the deteriorating security situation.

The US Agency for International Development (USAID) will invest nearly US$54 million in Haiti to tackle the rise in starvation and provide access to clean water and healthcare. Almost half of Haiti’s population is facing acute food insecurity, with 19,000 in catastrophic famine conditions. A further US$10.5 million will be allocated to support Haiti’s agricultural sector.

USAID also plans to invest US$20 million to help Caribbean businesses that utilise renewable energy and energy efficiency technologies. Nearly US$15 million will be used to enhance emergency response and preparedness across the region. Additional funds will assist low-lying island nations, whose economies largely depend on tourism, in preparing for and adapting to climate change.

Harris said, “Caribbean nations are on the front lines.”