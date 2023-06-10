Putin admits Ukraine’s counteroffensive, claims significant losses

Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, confirmed that Ukraine has launched its anticipated counteroffensive against Moscow’s occupying forces. He acknowledged the Ukrainian army’s use of strategic reserves, while claiming they had not achieved their objectives and were suffering significant losses. However, the lack of independent reporting from the front lines and limited information from Kyiv makes it difficult to verify Putin’s claims.

Ukrainian authorities have neither confirmed nor denied the commencement of the counteroffensive. However, military analysts and sources in Ukraine have reported an unfolding campaign with increased fighting in several regions along the front lines with Russian forces. The Institute for the Study of War (ISW), a Washington, DC-based think tank, has noted a variety of indicators suggesting that Ukraine’s counteroffensive has begun, with the early phase of the campaign expected to see the highest Ukrainian losses.

Putin’s direct address regarding the counteroffensive marks an important departure from his previous distanced approach to discussing battlefield realities. The Kremlin has reportedly adopted a new information policy, focusing on the Russian fight against Western-provided weapon systems in Ukraine’s counteroffensive.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskky praised the heroism of his forces in his nightly address, expressing gratitude for their sacrifices. Meanwhile, Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar reported that Russia was on the defensive in the southeastern Zaporizhia region, with heavy battles occurring in Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Marinka.

Follow us on :













The main element of the Ukrainian counteroffensive is expected to involve thousands of Ukrainian troops trained and equipped by the West, with 12 brigades totalling 50,000-60,000 troops ready to deploy. Nine of these brigades have been armed and trained by Western forces.

The US Department of Defense announced an additional US$2.1 billion in military assistance for Ukraine, including additional munitions for Patriot air defence systems, Raytheon HAWK air defence systems and missiles, 105mm and 203mm artillery rounds, small AeroVironment drones, laser-guided rocket system munitions, and support for training and maintenance.