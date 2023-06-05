Jim Hines, first to break 10-second barrier in 100m, dies aged 76

The world of athletics mourns the loss of Jim Hines, the first man to complete the 100m race in under 10 seconds, who has passed away at the age of 76. Hines set the groundbreaking record in 1968, achieving a hand-timed 9.9 seconds at the US Championships. He then surpassed his own record at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City, securing a gold medal with an electronically-timed 9.95 seconds.

Hines’ record remained unbroken for nearly 15 years, until Calvin Smith completed the race in 9.93 seconds in 1983. This makes Hines the longest record holder for the men’s 100m in the 110-year history of the International Amateur Athletic Foundation’s record-keeping. World Athletics announced Hines’ passing in a statement, expressing their deep sadness at the news. The Olympics and USA Track and Field also paid tribute to the legendary athlete on Twitter.

Follow us on :













Born in Arkansas in 1946, Hines grew up in Oakland, California, where he developed a passion for sports, particularly baseball. However, his exceptional talent for sprinting emerged during his teenage years. Hines attended Texas Southern University, where he ran for the Tigers track team before participating in national championships and the Olympics.

In addition to his historic 100m win at the Mexico Olympics, Hines was also part of the gold-winning US 4x100m relay team. Following his illustrious sprinting career, Hines transitioned to the NFL, playing for the Miami Dolphins and the Kansas City Chiefs for three years.