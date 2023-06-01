Woman attacked with boiling water in Southwark; police seek suspect

Authorities have released a photograph of a man they wish to question in connection with a woman who was assaulted with boiling water in Southwark, south London. The incident occurred on November 10 last year, and the woman was hospitalised as a result. The Metropolitan Police and London Ambulance Service were alerted to the assault, which took place on Walworth Road near the junction with Carter Place, shortly after 5.35pm. The attacker, who was not known to the victim, threw boiling water at her.

Follow us on :













Detectives from the Central South Command Unit initiated an investigation, examining local CCTV footage as part of their inquiry. Detective Chief Inspector Amanda Mawhinney stated, “We are yet to identify a suspect in connection with this attack, and this will clearly be of concern to the victim.” She added that they have now released an image of a man they want to trace, believing he could assist with their enquiries.

“Anyone who recognises him or has information that could assist us is asked to make contact immediately.” Those with any information are encouraged to call 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.