Tory MP Bob Stewart charged with racial abuse in Bahrain row

Conservative MP Bob Stewart is facing charges of racially abusing a man he allegedly told to “return to Bahrain.” The incident took place outside an event hosted by the Bahraini embassy in December last year, where the Beckenham MP was confronted by a human rights activist regarding his connections to the country. Stewart, 73 years old, is set to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on July 5.

The Metropolitan Police stated that Stewart is being charged with one count of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour, where the offence was racially aggravated. Additionally, he faces an alternative charge of threatening behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm, or distress. The alternative charge pertains to the same incident and allows the court discretion on the racial element.

Follow us on :













The activist, who claims to be living in exile after being tortured in Bahrain, questioned Stewart about his ties to the country. In response, Stewart allegedly said, “Get stuffed. Bahrain’s a great place. End of.” He is then accused of telling the man to “go back to Bahrain.” The Metropolitan Police launched an investigation after receiving a complaint from the man alleging he had been verbally racially abused.

It is understood that Stewart will continue to serve as a Conservative MP, with a source in the party’s whips stating he would contest the charges. Stewart, a former Army officer, has represented the south London constituency of Beckenham since 2010.