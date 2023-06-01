Teens arrested in Manchester murder case, increased police presence

Two teenagers have been taken into custody following the discovery of a 21-year-old man’s body at a residence in Manchester. The victim, who had sustained severe injuries, was found at a property on Kings Road, Old Trafford, after the police received a call around 7.45pm on Wednesday. Despite efforts to save him, the man was declared dead at the scene.

A 15-year-old boy was apprehended on suspicion of murder, while a 16-year-old was detained nearby under suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon. Additional law enforcement officers have been deployed to the Old Trafford area in response to the incident.

Detective Superintendent Jane Higham stated, “Firstly, my thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends at this time. Officers have been deployed to support them.” She added that they are in the early stages of a murder investigation, with a team of experienced officers working to establish a timeline of events that will help piece together what transpired that evening.

“We recognise that incidents of this nature will cause concern in our communities, not just in Old Trafford, but across Greater Manchester and as a result there will be a visible increase of police officers in the area over the coming days whilst detectives investigate.”

Authorities are urging anyone who was in the vicinity during the attack or possesses mobile, CCTV, or dashcam footage that could be relevant to the investigation to come forward.