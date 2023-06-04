Teen chef and girl, 12, die in Bournemouth beach tragedy, 8 others injured

Joe Abbess, a 17-year-old from Southampton, was identified by Dorset Police as one of the two individuals who tragically lost their lives in a drowning incident off Bournemouth beach. The other victim was a 12-year-old girl, locally identified as Sunnah Khan. In addition to their deaths, eight other people sustained injuries.

The family of Joe Abbess shared a heartfelt tribute through Dorset Police, expressing their heartbreak and devastation. They described Joe as a wonderful son and brother who was kind, generous, loving, caring, hardworking, and funny. He was a talented trainee chef with a promising future, and his family lamented that he would never have the chance to fulfil his dreams and ambitions. The family also expressed gratitude to Joe’s friends and the emergency services that assisted during the tragic event.

Dorset Police were alerted by paramedics at around 4:30pm on Wednesday, reporting that people needed assistance on the beach near Bournemouth Pier. Emergency services responded to the scene and managed to recover ten individuals from the water.

A man was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in connection with the deaths of the two young victims but has since been released under investigation as inquiries continue, according to police statements on Thursday.