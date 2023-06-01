Prince William and Kate attend Jordan’s royal wedding unannounced

In a surprise visit, the Prince and Princess of Wales attended the wedding of Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein, 28 years old, and Saudi Arabian architect Rajwa Alseif, 29 years old, in Amman, Jordan. Prince William and Kate joined other foreign royalty at the ceremony held at Zahran Palace, a venue with historical significance for the Jordanian royal family.

The unannounced visit of the British royals was confirmed by Jordanian state media just hours before the wedding commenced. Following the ceremony, Prince William and Kate congratulated the newlyweds, with the Princess of Wales wearing a floor-length, long-sleeved baby pink dress.

Other notable attendees included the King and Queen of the Netherlands and US First Lady Jill Biden. The wedding featured traditional elements, such as a motorcade of red Land Rovers escorting the couple through the streets of Amman.

Throughout the nation, large screens were set up for the public to livestream the event, with enthusiastic crowds waving flags and donning the white-and-red checkered scarves associated with Jordan’s ruling Hashemite family.