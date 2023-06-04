Prince Harry takes personal risk in tabloid hacking case at High Court

In a historic move, Prince Harry is set to appear as a witness at the High Court, marking the first time a senior royal has done so since 1891 when Prince Edward testified during the Royal Baccarat Scandal. Though the circumstances are different, with Harry’s case centred around media intrusion rather than gambling, the stakes are just as high. The prince is determined to change the media landscape and is willing to undergo rigorous cross-examination by some of Britain’s most formidable lawyers.

Prince Harry’s battle against the tabloids is deeply personal, as he holds them responsible for causing harm to his life and the tragic death of his mother. While he has shared his side of the story through various platforms, such as his Netflix series and memoir, Harry now seeks to settle the score in court.

The case revolves around allegations that, for two decades, stories about Prince Harry were published using illegally obtained information through phone hacking, voicemail interception, blagging, and the use of private investigators. According to the prince, these intrusions caused paranoia, suspicion, and severe depression.

In his testimony, Harry aims to prove that not only was his phone hacked, but also the phones of those closest to him. This will likely draw other individuals into the case, even if they would prefer to remain anonymous. It is worth noting that Prince William has already settled a hacking case against the publishers of The Sun and the News of the World for a “very large sum.”

However, settling is not an option for Prince Harry, as he wants his allegations heard in open court. Despite the high cost of pursuing legal action, the prince is committed to taking his fight as far as possible. The upcoming court proceedings promise to be explosive, with Harry providing evidence under oath and facing a KC who will attempt to dismantle his case.

This hacking case is just one of three that Prince Harry is currently fighting against the British press, with two others involving the owners of The Sun and the Daily Mail still being processed by the courts.

While Queen Victoria reportedly despised her son’s appearance at the High Court, and the King once warned Harry that his court cases were a “suicide mission,” the prince remains steadfast in his pursuit of justice. By taking on the tabloids, Harry has embarked on what he calls his “life’s work,” and that mission is now well underway.

Coverage of Prince Harry’s court appearance will be available from Monday onwards.