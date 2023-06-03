Man arrested after woman fatally stabbed in Greater Manchester

A man, 28 years old, has been taken into custody on suspicion of murder following the fatal stabbing of a 51-year-old woman in Greater Manchester. The incident occurred on Edge Lane in Droylsden, where police were called to the scene around midday on Friday. The woman, who had been stabbed, tragically died at the location.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed that the suspect was arrested on Friday evening and remains in custody. District commander for Tameside, Chief Superintendent Phil Davies, stated that the investigation is still in its “early stages” and detectives are “keeping an open mind.”

“Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of the victim as well as with the community who have been deeply affected by this incident,” he added. “We are determined to find answers and bring the person responsible to justice.”

Davies urged anyone who may have witnessed or heard anything to come forward, stating, “If you have any information that could assist our investigation – no matter how small it may seem – please share it with the police.”