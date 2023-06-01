ITV chief to face parliament over Schofield scandal and safeguarding concerns

ITV Chief Executive Dame Carolyn McCall has been summoned to appear before the parliamentary Culture, Media and Sport Committee to discuss the broadcaster’s approach to safeguarding and complaint handling. This development follows the recent departure of presenter Phillip Schofield from ITV after admitting to an “unwise but not illegal” relationship with a younger male colleague.

The committee has requested McCall’s presence on Wednesday morning to address the situation. In response to the reports of Schofield’s relationship with a younger employee from This Morning, ITV has initiated an external review to establish the facts.

The Culture, Media and Sport Committee is also scheduled to question ITV Group Director of Strategy, Policy and Regulation Magnus Brooke, as well as executives from Channel 4 and Channel 5, about the draft Media Bill in a separate session the day before.

Following his admission, 61-year-old Schofield stepped down from his roles at ITV and was subsequently dropped by talent agency YMU. Additionally, he has been removed as an ambassador for The Prince’s Trust charity.