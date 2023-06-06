Gonorrhoea and syphilis cases surge in England amid sexual health cuts

Record levels of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) such as gonorrhoea and syphilis are being reported in England, following a decline during the Covid-19 pandemic. Health experts are urging individuals to practice safe sex and get tested if they believe they are at risk. According to the UK Health Security Agency, there were 82,592 cases of gonorrhoea in 2022, a 50% increase from the 54,661 cases in the previous year. Additionally, syphilis cases rose by 15%, from 7,543 to 8,692. The age group most susceptible to STIs is 15-24 years old.

While some of the increase may be attributed to expanded testing, the UK Health Security Agency suggests that the significant surge indicates a higher prevalence of infections. Condoms are recommended as “the best line of defence.”

Dr Hamish Mohammed from the UK Health Security Agency commented: “STIs aren’t just an inconvenience – they can have a major impact on your health and that of any sexual partners. Condoms are the best defence, but if you didn’t use one the last time you had sex with a new or casual partner, get tested to detect any potential infections early and prevent passing them on to others. Testing is important because you may not have any symptoms of an STI.”

Richard Angell, Chief Executive of Terrence Higgins Trust, pointed out that cuts to sexual health services have exacerbated the situation: “Sexual health services and public health budgets have been cut to the bone. This was exacerbated and laid bare by last year’s mpox outbreak, which left sexual health clinics in the most affected areas unable to provide HIV and STI testing, HIV prevention and access to contraception due to the displacement of these core and vital services. Until sexual health is properly resourced – with an appointment easier to access than a – we won’t see the number of STIs heading in the right direction.”

Gonorrhoea is caused by the bacterium Neisseria gonorrhoeae and is spread through unprotected vaginal, oral, and anal sex. Symptoms may include a thick green or yellow discharge from sexual organs, pain when urinating, and bleeding between periods. However, vaginal and rectal infections often present no symptoms. If left untreated, the infection can result in infertility, pelvic inflammatory disease, and can be passed on to a child during pregnancy.

It is crucial to note that not all STIs exhibit symptoms. Testing can be done at various locations, and most STIs can be treated. However, gonorrhoea is becoming increasingly resistant to antibiotics, with difficult-to-treat “super-gonorrhoea” infections emerging. Some infections, such as HIV, genital warts, and genital herpes, never leave the body, but medications are available to alleviate symptoms and help prevent or delay the development of complications in HIV.