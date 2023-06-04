Elderly woman dies in Glasgow car collision, police seek witnesses

A tragic accident in Glasgow has resulted in the death of a 75-year-old woman who was struck by a car on Saturday evening. The incident occurred near the intersection of Farmington Gardens and Farmington Avenue at approximately 6.50pm, involving a white Mercedes and the pedestrian. Despite the efforts of emergency services, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following the accident, the road was closed for around four hours as authorities conducted their investigation. Sergeant Chris Hoggans expressed condolences to the family and friends of the deceased woman, stating, “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who has died.”

As the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash continues, Sergeant Hoggans urged anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident or may have witnessed the accident to come forward. Additionally, authorities are appealing for any relevant dash-cam or CCTV footage that could aid in the investigation.

To provide information, witnesses and those with footage are encouraged to contact the police on 101, quoting incident 3546 of June 3, 2023.