Umno Youth Chief demands DAP apology for past accusations
Umno Youth chief, Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh, has demanded an apology from the Democratic Action Party (DAP) for past accusations made against his party. In a passionate policy speech attended by hundreds of delegates at the Tun Razak Hall in World Trade Centre, Kuala Lumpur, Dr Akmal challenged the DAP to demonstrate its commitment to working with Umno by acknowledging its previous allegations were irresponsible.
Dr Akmal questioned, “If it can fly all the way to Sarawak, apologise to GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak), why can’t it apologise to us for all the accusations made against us in the past?” He added that an apology would help ease the concerns of Umno members.
This request highlights the need to establish clear “ideological boundaries” as the two parties form a coalition, indicating that Umno’s grassroots members remain uneasy about the power-sharing agreement between Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional in the so-called unity government.
