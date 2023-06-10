Umno urged to tackle housing crisis and create high-income jobs for youth

The Umno General Assembly in Malaysia focused on the party’s restoration, housing issues, and job opportunities during today’s debate session. Delegates called for the party leadership to take swift action in restoring Umno’s strength and advocating for the rights of Malays, particularly in the housing sector.

Umno Youth treasurer Mohd Kurniawan Naim Moktar discussed the urgent housing issue and urged party leaders in the Unity Government to address ownership and rental problems by introducing new initiatives to replace the abolished zero deposit scheme from the Barisan Nasional era. He also proposed a rental ceiling to reduce living costs for Malaysians.

“The same for home rental, not everyone can buy a house. In our country, landlords can increase rent at any time. No one monitors or champions renters,” said the Kinabatangan Umno Youth chief.

Johor delegate Noor Azleen Ambrose emphasised the current challenges faced by Umno, noting that the party must adapt to a modernising and more open Malay population. The Pasir Gudang Umno Youth chief called for a renewed understanding of the Malay agenda and the implementation of continuous and consistent change.

“The fact and reality is that Umno cannot possibly survive if it is rejected by the majority of Malays. We will die if we fail to regain their support… the Malay agenda no longer means being the loudest voice, does not mean playing up racial issues, it doesn’t mean being a populist or a mere street fighter,” he said.

Lembah Pantai Umno Puteri chief Nooryana Najwa Najib suggested that the Unity Government concentrate on creating high-income jobs for young people. She argued that the government should invest in projects with significant returns and the potential for economic spillover effects.

“In addition, the private and public sectors should come together to close the knowledge and skill gap in graduates to fulfil the needs of industries. We don’t want to see our youth being marketable in Malaysia only, but capable of being global players on an international scale,” she added.