Sanusi urged to own up for erasing Penang remark by Lim Guan Eng
In a recent development, DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng has urged Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor to take responsibility for his previous comments about “erasing Penang.” Lim, who is also the Bagan MP, criticised Sanusi for accusing the media of misreporting after facing public backlash.
Lim questioned Sanusi’s delayed response, asking, “If there was a mistake in the news report, why did he wait seven days to make a correction?” He further added that the reporters responsible for the news articles would have conducted thorough fact-checking before publishing the story.
During a press conference in Parliament, Lim used a Malay saying, “baling batu sembunyi tangan,” which can be translated to the English phrase “passing the buck” to describe Sanusi’s actions.
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.