Sanusi urged to own up for erasing Penang remark by Lim Guan Eng

Lee Shuyi11 mins ago
In a recent development, DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng has urged Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor to take responsibility for his previous comments about “erasing Penang.” Lim, who is also the Bagan MP, criticised Sanusi for accusing the media of misreporting after facing public backlash.

Lim questioned Sanusi’s delayed response, asking, “If there was a mistake in the news report, why did he wait seven days to make a correction?” He further added that the reporters responsible for the news articles would have conducted thorough fact-checking before publishing the story.

During a press conference in Parliament, Lim used a Malay saying, “baling batu sembunyi tangan,” which can be translated to the English phrase “passing the buck” to describe Sanusi’s actions.

Photo of Lee Shuyi

Lee Shuyi

Lee is a foreign writer living in Thailand, specializing in Southeast Asian news reporting. Known for his balanced approach and adaptability, Lee skillfully provides multiple perspectives on each story. When he's not writing, Lee enjoys immersing himself in Thai culture, learning the language, and exploring the region's natural wonders.