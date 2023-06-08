Penang plans June 28 dissolution for state legislative assembly

The Penang government in Malaysia has announced its intention to dissolve the state legislative assembly on June 28, paving the way for upcoming state elections. Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow disclosed this plan during a news conference in George Town, stating that he will soon request a meeting with Governor Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak to propose the dissolution date. If the assembly is not dissolved earlier, it would automatically expire on August 2.

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.