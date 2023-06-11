Masked trio break into Kuching home, steal food in viral CCTV clip
A CCTV video capturing three masked intruders breaking into a residence on Jalan Stampin Tengah at around 3am has been widely circulated on social media. The one-minute footage shows the suspects crawling on a kitchen counter after gaining entry through a window. One of the individuals can be seen taking two knives from a holder and handing one to another suspect.
The intruders, who were barefoot, proceeded to leave the kitchen, at which point the video clip ends. Sources claim that the suspects did not steal any valuable items from the property, but instead took food from the house before departing. Kuching district police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah confirmed that a police report on the incident was filed at the Sungai Maong police station.
“The suspects only stole food from the house. No injuries were reported,” he added. The case is currently being investigated under Section 457 of the Penal Code for housebreaking.
