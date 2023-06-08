Malaysia and Indonesia resolve maritime disputes, boost bilateral ties

The relationship between Malaysia and Indonesia has reached a level of which both nations can be proud, according to Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. He attributed this achievement to the close and familial ties between himself and Indonesian President Joko Widodo, as well as the rapport among government officials. These strong connections have led to the resolution of several long-standing issues, including maritime border disputes between the two countries in the Sulawesi Sea.

“The enhanced understanding and cooperation forged within a short time with Indonesia is extraordinary and will certainly bring about many positive impacts and benefits for the people and the country. The close relationship had made it easier for us in many areas…the president and I are very proud that because of it (close relationship), we were able to solve that one issue which we have been negotiating for years,” Anwar said at a joint press conference after holding a meeting with Joko Widodo at the Seri Perdana Complex.

Anwar highlighted that the signing of six bilateral instruments related to economy, trade, borders, and maritime today demonstrated that previously challenging matters can be resolved through the family-like relationship between the two countries.

The six instruments are the Agreement on Border Crossing (BCA), Agreement on Border Trade (BTA), Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in Investment Promotion, Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) on Mutual Recognition of Halal Certification for Domestic Products, Treaty Relating to the Delimitation of the Territorial Seas of the Two Countries in the Southernmost Part of the Straits of Melaka (SOM Treaty), and Treaty Relating to the Delimitation of the Territorial Seas of the Two Countries in the Sulawesi Sea (Sulawesi Sea Treaty).