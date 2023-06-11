Elderly woman’s chest pains cause 6-vehicle crash in Balik Pulau

A car accident involving six vehicles occurred on Jalan Balik Pulau, as a 59-year-old woman experienced chest pains while driving and veered into the opposite lane. The incident, which took place at 9am, resulted in two people being seriously injured and four others receiving outpatient treatment at Balik Pulau Hospital.

Southwest district police chief Kamarul Rizal Jenal reported that the woman was driving from Balik Pulau town when she suffered chest pains. Her car strayed into the opposite lane, causing a collision with a car coming from Simpang Empat. “Three other motorcyclists could not swerve in time with one of them ending up crashing into another car parked near a restaurant,” he said in a statement.

Besides the two seriously injured victims, four others were given outpatient treatment at the Balik Pulau Hospital. The case is being investigated under Section 43 of the Road Transport Act 1987.